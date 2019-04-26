HOUSTON — The Texans came into this year’s NFL draft with one obvious top priority.

That was to protect Deshaun Watson’s blind side.

So what happens?

Houston gets blindsided by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles pulled a fast one on the Texans, traded up with the Ravens in Thursday’s first round and selected Washington State left tackle Andre Dillard with the 22nd pick right from under Houston’s nose. One spot ahead of the Texans.

Dillard, the best pure left tackle in the draft, looked like he just might fall in Houston’s lap rather than see someone always falling in Watson’s lap for a change. But the Eagles are nobody’s fool and have a recent Super Bowl trophy as evidence.

Not to be deterred, Houston chose the more obscure Tytus Howard out of Alabama State, a versatile, athletic 6-5, 322-pound specimen. Raise your hand if you’ve heard of him. He’s been on NFL teams’ radar since last June, but unless you’re a registered draftnik or live and die with watching Senior Bowl practices, Howard probably didn’t leap to mind when it came Houston’s turn to pick.

Texans general manager Brian Gaine declined to say whether he was tempted to trade up as well.

“I’m not going to address speculation or disclose any trade discussions,” Gaine said. “We like his football intelligence, his passion and love for game, his physical and mental toughness. He loves the process of getting ready to play football.”

There were other safer, more heralded linemen available. Players like Oklahoma’s physical run blocker Cody Ford and Florida’s nasty Jawaan Taylor. Even Kansas State’s Dalton Risner and Washington’s Kaleb McGary. But in fairness, Taylor and Risner are right tackles, and some consider Ford more of an interior lineman.

Is it a reach for a lineman who was projected as a second-round pick or did the Texans strike it rich with a versatile, athletic, under-rated lineman who can play several positions?

“We feel like he checked all the boxes,” Gaine said.

It’s a fairly significant pick, and the Texans had better have gotten it right.

Only Watson’s life depends on it. At least his football life.

His longevity wasn’t assured after he’d hit the deck an NFL-high 62 times last season and hit a whopping 126 times overall in the regular season. He seemed to be on his back more than his very quick feet. Punching bags don’t get hit as often as Watson did.

A quick check of the best offensive lines in the league show most of them play for consistent NFL playoff contenders. The best five lines, by most evaluations, belong to the Steelers, Browns, Colts, Patriots and the Eagles, whose group just got better.

Indianapolis scored big when it drafted instant Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson out of Notre Dame to go with center Ryan Kelly and tackles Anthony Castonzo and Braden Smith. Yeah, Andrew Luck appreciated it, and now the Colts are on the rise as Super Bowl possibilities. The Texans found that out first-hand when Indianapolis mauled them in the playoffs and sacked Watson three times with eight overall hits on the quarterback.

Houston could use another offensive lineman in this three-day draft just as it needs immediate help at cornerback as well as a pass-rusher and another safety and wide receiver if it is to go beyond winning the AFC South on a regular basis.

But Howard has to fulfill the biggest need or this draft might well turn into a flop. Historically, the Texans have done well in the first round, landing Watson last year and stars like J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus and DeAndre Hopkins since 2011. But the line has held this franchise back.

Howard may not be better than advertised since most had projected him as a second-round prospect and as low as the 50th best overall by one NFL mock drafter. “I know my ceiling is high,” Howard said.

Or Houston may have landed one of the steals of the draft.

Howard’s very athletic. How athletic? He played quarterback in high school and ran for 315 yards on 16 carries in his final game, absolutely trucking defenders. He was recruited to Alabama State as a tight end. And he’s played both left and right tackle and guard. He ran a 5.0 flat at the combine.

Howard’s very hungry.

Like all the time. He weighs in at 322 pounds after gaining 87 pounds and growing two inches since his high school days, and he raves about his fiancée's chicken spaghetti. “I can eat that back-to-back nights,” he told a dozen of us in a conference call. “I can eat the whole pan.”

Howard’s very motivated.

He tweeted out Thursday morning that “all I can tell you is that if you put me in a cage with a gorilla, PRAY for the gorilla. BET ON ME.”

Houston did.

It’s clear that Howard believes in himself and the Texans believe in him. Watson hopes to believe in him, too. At least Howard can empathize with Watson as a former quarterback himself.

“I know how being sacked feels,” Howard said.

So does Watson unfortunately. Maybe it’ll become more of a fleeting memory.