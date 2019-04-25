Austin Dean hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the New Orleans Baby Cakes to an 11-8 win over the Round Rock Express on Wednesday.

The home run by Dean scored Isan Diaz and JT Riddle.

Round Rock led 7-0 at one point before the Baby Cakes scored eight unanswered runs.

The Baby Cakes scored one run in the ninth before Round Rock answered in the bottom of the inning when Kyle Tucker hit a solo home run to tie the game 8-8.

Dean homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win. Harold Ramirez homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Gabriel Guerrero and Monte Harrison also hit home runs for New Orleans.

R.J. Alvarez (1-1) got the win in relief while Kent Emanuel (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Tucker homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Express. Jack Mayfield also hit a home run for Round Rock. Nick Tanielu doubled and drove in two runs as the Express had six extra-base hits in the contest.