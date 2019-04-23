The struggles on the road continued to start an eight-day trip Monday night for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Amarillo never led against the Springfield Cardinals, who grabbed the momentum for good with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to beat the Sod Poodles 13-7. It was the seventh loss in eight road games for the Poodles, and their sixth in a row away from home.

It was a bad omen for the Sod Poodles (7-11) when starter Adrian Morejon gave up a single to Irving Lopez to start the game then had to leave because of an injury. Blake Rogers relieved and walked Kramer Robertson before giving up a three-run home run to Dylan Carlson to put the Sod Poodles in an immediate hole.

Amarillo's Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the top of the third to cut it to 4-2 but that was the closest the Sod Poodles got. Spiringfield (6-12) scored five in the bottom of the fourth, as Elehuris Montero and Irving Lopez both homered to help boost the lead to 9-2.

The Sod Poodles cut it to 9-6 in the top of the sixth, but Springfield put it away with three runs in the bottom half of the inning as Montero had a two-run single.

In personnel moves, right-handed reliever Tyler Higgins was promoted to El Paso and right-handed starter Pedro Avila was placed on the seven-day injured list. Left-handers Kyle McGrath and Paco Rodriguez were both called down from El Paso.

Cardinals 13, Sod Poodles 7

Amarillo 002 031 010 — 7 9 2

Springfield 310 503 10x — 13 16 1

Adrian Morejon, Blake Rogers (1), Dauris Valdez (3), Kazuhisa Makita (4), Paco Rodriguez (6) and Luis Torrens. Evan Kruczynski, Roel Ramirez (5), Merandy Gonzalez (7), Jacob Patterson (9) and Jose Godoy. W—Ramirez 1-0. L—Morejon 0-3. 2B—Amarillo: Rodrigo Orozco 2. Springfield: Evan Mendoza, Godoy. HR—Amarillo: Torrens (1), Edward Olivares (4). Springfield: Dylan Carlson (3), Irving Lopez (6), Elehuris Montero (2). Records: Springfield 6-12, Amarillo 7-11.