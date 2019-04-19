The Stephenville Honeybees' softball season came to a close Tuesday evening with an 8-0 loss to District 7-4A champion Brownwood on Senior Night.

It marked the final high school game for SHS seniors Madison Gilder, Skye Gaitan, Bianka Garcia, Mallory Gunter and Jessica Ebeling.

The Honeybees finished in fifth place in the final District 7-4A standings, and were 8-20 overall. They previously had a non-district game on their schedule for April 19 at home against Clyde, but Clyde canceled the contest.

Brownwood’s standout pitcher Chyanne Ellett worked all seven innings for the win and struck out 20 while walking five.

The Bees trailed by only a 2-0 margin until the Lady Lions notched three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Brownwood then added three more runs in the seventh.

The Lady Lions out-hit the Bees 14-3.

Kaida Tomlinson singled twice in four at-bats for SHS, and Bianka Garcia had the other hit.

Brownwood’s hitters slugged five doubles and one home run.

Garcia pitched 5-1/3 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits and striking out one.

Gaitan followed in the circle, allowing four runs on six hits.