Van Alstyne Panther senior Tyler Wilson signed his name on the dotted line to continue his athletic and academic career at Southwestern University in Georgetown.

Wilson will be a Pirate come next fall, joining a successful Southwestern baseball program under head coach, J.C. Bunch, that has gone 6-6 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Division III play so far this season. Wilson is joining the team as a two-way player, hoping to see time in the field and on the mound for the Pirates.

“I’m very excited,” Wilson said of the opportunity. “This is what I’ve been waiting for; this is the dream.”

A presence on the varsity team since his sophomore year, Wilson has accumulated an active line of stats in every major category for the Panthers.

A force in the line up, Wilson has built a career batting average of .368 in 71 games as a starter for Van Alstyne since 2017, smacking 77 hits during his time on varsity, 62 singles, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, and brought in 49 RBI’s thus far (2019 season is ongoing). On the mound Wilson has thrown 31.1 innings in 15 games with a 2.13 ERA, going 3-3 in his seven career starts and picking up 46 strikeouts. Also, a vacuum on the field, Wilson has collected 73 put-outs, only 24 errors, and turned 14 double-plays in his time at Van Alstyne, proving to be a defensive and offensive asset.

Most impressively, Wilson has collected his fair share of accolades for his work on the field. A two-time selectee for the Top 100 players in Texas by Collegiate Baseball’s, “The Voice of Amateur Baseball” publication — once in 2018, and again in January of this year.

Not only a standout on the diamond, but Wilson is also a dedicated student and member of his community. Academically, he has been recognized with two Academic All-District awards while with Van Alstyne in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, Wilson is an inductee of the National Honor Society since 2017. Wilson is also devotedly active in his community, racking up over 130 hours of community service since 2015.

“Over the summer I play select baseball and in showcases around Texas,” Wilson said. “Coach Montgomery (Southwestern’s assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator) found me at a showcase in Allen, and ever since then we kept in contact… I went down on a visit in January, and still hadn’t fully decided. However, I went on another visit last week and made up my mind on my final decision.”

It wasn’t only the athletic opportunities at Southwestern that caught Wilsons attention. Southwestern is a well regarded University, having been placed seventh in the country for job placement, and third in terms of the impact of the school. They also provide a pre-professional pathways program that will get Wilson on track to a career in dentistry.

“I decided to go to Southwestern because of the rigorous academics and the surrounding area,” Wilson explained. “I love the scenery, there is plenty to do in the town, and I’m excited for the comradely of the baseball team. Plus I will be studying predental while I’m there… Southwestern fit me best, and I want to thank my family, friends, and the good Lord above for this opportunity, I can’t wait to be there next fall.”

WEndy and Chris Wilson provided a joint statement about their son’s decision to sign with Southwestern.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching our son play baseball since he was three years old,” the statement said. “There’s never been a dull moment along the way. There’s always excitement and energy in the air when Tyler’s on the field. During each game, we’re always waiting to see and capture one of his amazing plays at short, center, or on the mound. We are so thankful and blessed that he will be playing ball at the collegiate level at Southwestern. Whether on or off the field, Tyler is a remarkable son, big brother to his younger brother Sean, grandson, and teammate.”