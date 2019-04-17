The Van Alstyne men’s and women’s track and field teams took first place at the UIL District 10-3A Championships on April 11 at Van Alstyne High School. The men’s team tied for first with Whitewright with 167 points earned from 26 top-six finishes in 13 events and 12 Panthers will advance to the area championship as they secured 20 spots in 12 competitions.

In the 200-meter dash, junior Cam Montgomery finished first. Senior Dylan Porter took first place in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Junior Bryce Sevarino placed first in the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs and fourth in the 400-meter dash.

The Panther relay teams all qualified for area as the 4x100-meter relay team placed fourth, the 4x200-meter relay squad took second, and the 4x400-meter relay team finished first.

As for the other area qualifiers, Jacob Taylor finished third in triple jump and fourth in the 1600-meter run. Freshman Blake Hyatt earned a silver medal in the 800-meter run and bronze in the 1600-meter run. Junior Dre Davis took second in high jump and third in the 300-meter hurdles. Senior Austin Moore took home a bronze medal in long jump, and juniors Dalton McCaslin and Samuel Tormos finished third in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in triple jump, respectively. Freshmen Collin Reynolds and Gavin Montgomery also earned area spots; Reynolds finished third in the 400-meter dash and Montgomery took fourth in the 800-meter run.

The women finished in the top six 19 times to take first with 128.5 points, just 4.5 points in front of second-place Howe. Seven Lady Panthers qualified for the area championship as they earned 14 top-four finishes in 11 events.

Junior Sydney Ingram took first place in the 100-meter hurdles, second in long jump and third in triple jump and the 200-meter dash. Sophomore Sara Fernandez finished first in pole vault and second in the 300-meter hurdles. The relay teams also performed well as the 4x200-meter team of S. Fernandez, Emme’e Fernandez, Ingram, and Olivia Lacy took first and the 4x400-meter squad of Kate Carson, E. Fernandez, S. Fernandez, and G’daiya Hall finished second.

Hall, Carson and Emme’e Fernandez all earned area spots in other events. Fernandez was second in pole vault and third in high jump. In the 400-meter dash, Carson took fourth and Hall, who also finished third in the 800-meter run, was third. Riley Reece also punched her ticket to the area meet with her third-place finish in shot put.

Van Alstyne track and field looks ahead to the UIL 3A Area Track Meet, where their own area qualifiers will compete against others from Districts 9-3A and 10-3A to earn a spot at the regional meet. The area meet will take place April 18 at Van Alstyne High School.