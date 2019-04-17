VAN ALSTYNE — An exceptional complete game shut-out performance by Chandler David and timely hitting were the recipe for success in the Van Alstyne High School Panthers, 3-0, victory over Whitewright in their District 10-3A ballgame. Van Alstyne continues their streak with this win and moves to 10-0 in district play.

Van Alstyne picked up their first run in the bottom of the second coming off back-to-back singles by Sam Tormos and Zach Smith — putting the Panthers up 1-0.

One run feels like 10 when the starter is throwing like Chandler, who racked up five strikeouts and only gave up one hit in four innings of work — before the Panthers smacked some insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Those two insurance runs came off another single by Smith, Nathan Cuthbertson followed up with an RBI single, and Jordan Caldwell poked an RBI single into right to give the Panthers their final score of the game.

Chandler put together a phenomenal start — giving up three hits, zero runs, and two walks while striking out 10 Tiger batters in seven full innings.

Smith went 2-3 with an RBI and run scored, Cuthbertson went 2-2 with an RBI and run scored, Caldwell went 1-1 with an RBI, and Tormos went 1-3 with a run scored.