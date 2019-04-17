HOWE — The Howe Lady Bulldogs Varsity softball team fell behind early and couldn’t pull it together in their 17-0 home loss to Bonham on senior night Monday.

Bonham tallied two runs in the first inning, scoring off a fielder’s choice with one out and a two-out single. The Lady Bulldogs were able to put a runner in scoring position when Gracie Lankford and Alexia Womack hit consecutive singles, but back-to-back strikeouts by Bonham pitcher Cameron Person ended the inning.

The Lady Warriors’ exploded in the second inning with seven hits and seven runs, including a three-run home run. On offense, all three of Howe’s batters were retired as they entered the third inning down 9-0.

Howe ended the top of the third with three consecutive outs, but not before Bonham infielder Raegan Shackelford hit her second three-run homer of the game to extend the lead to 12 runs. In the bottom half, Lady Bulldog shortstop Chloe Loftice reached first base on an error and second base from Lankford’s groundout but was unable to reach home plate as a fly ball ended the inning.

In the fourth inning, Bonham tacked on five more runs by way of two walks, three hits, and one Howe throwing error. The Lady Bulldogs were unable to mount a comeback as Bonham retired all three batters to end the game.

Lankford and Womack each got a hit in two at-bats a piece and Loftice joined them as the only Lady Bulldogs to reach base during the game. However, Howe left all three on base as they were shut out.

Trinity Williams took the loss on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs, allowing 14 hits and 15 earned runs in four innings pitched.

Howe wraps up the regular season at home against Whitewright on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs hope to fight off a season sweep, as Whitewright defeated them in their previous two match ups. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. at Howe High School.