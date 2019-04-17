HOWE — Howe High School Bulldogs played a close District 10-3A ballgame against the Bonham Warriors on Howe’s senior night. A strong offensive push by the Bonham baseball team in the late innings was the difference in the, 8-4, Howe loss.

Despite the loss, there was plenty to celebrate with strong performances by the Bulldog seniors in their final home game of the season. Family, friends and Howe athletics recognized the seniors athletic and academic careers in a celebratory ceremony after the game.

The Bonham High School Warriors struck first in the top of the third, scoring on a steal of home to make it 1-0. Bonham didn’t pick up another run until the top of the fifth, the run came off a well placed sac-bunt to make it a 2-0 Bonham lead going into the later innings.

Howe responded and tied the ballgame up at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Jalen Thornton got the Bulldogs started after being hit by a pitch, giving Howe a much needed baserunner with no outs in the inning. Thornton stole second to get himself in scoring position, and Nathaniel Duffee delivered with a crisp RBI double into center. Kyler Anderson brought Duffee home with an RBI double of his own — the timely hitting put the Bulldogs back into the game with two innings left to work.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, The Bonham bats got red-hot in the top of the sixth — scoring six runs in the inning off of three hits and three walks. The sudden offensive burst gave the Warriors a definitive 8-2 lead.

The Bulldogs picked up two more runs in the bottom of the seventh — scoring off an RBI walk by by senior Spencer Akins and Anderson scored from third after a wild pitch. However it was too little too late, and the Bulldogs were unable to overcome the Warriors huge sixth inning.

Anderson represented for the seniors and went 2-2 with an RBI and run scored, senior Mason Riggs went 2-4 with an RBI, Duffee went 3-1 with an RBI and run scored, Akins also produced as a senior with an RBI and going 3-1, and senior Bryce Krantz went 1-4.