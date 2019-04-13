West Texas A&M got off to a successful start in its Lone Star Conference series against Tarleton at Wilder Park on Friday and in the process saw an individual milestone reached.

The Buffs opened their doubleheader with Tarleton with a 7-4 win in the first game. Making that special was senior pitcher Dominic Yearego claiming the school's all-time saves leader with his 21st career save.

There wasn't nearly as much suspense in the second game, as the Buffs rolled to an 8-2 victory to complete their series sweep.

Tarleton got the upper hand in the first game, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first on a three-run home run to straightaway center by Hunter Thomas off Joe Corbett, who didn't allow much after that. WT (30-8, 9-5 LSC) took advantage of two errors to cut it to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning.

The Buffs took a 4-3 lead in the second on a single by Keone Givens and a sacrifice fly by Tanner Schuetz, but Thomas struck again in the fourth on a solo homer to tie it 4-4.

WT took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by Givens and a solo homer by Clay Koelzer to make it 6-4. Koelser later added a sacrifice fly to make it 7-4.

Yearego came on in the seventh to end the game with two strikeouts and a fly out to sew up the win and the save record. Corbett remained undefeated on the season at 9-0.

In the second game, WT got out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning as Nick Guaragna got things started with a two-run single. Tarleton (12-24, 2-8) never got closer than four runs after that.

Darin Cook earned the win on the mound to improve to 6-2.

The two teams meet again Sunday for a doubleheader at Wilder starting a 1 p.m.