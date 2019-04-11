GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose High School baseball coach James Evans figured Stephenville wouldn’t fall without making some noise late in their game Tuesday night.

He was right.

The Tigers led 5-2 for most of the game before the Yellow Jackets rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning on a two-run, one-out double by Anthony Wehnert. But the Tigers put an end to the rally, wiping out the baserunner from scoring position with a pickoff throw and rundown between second and third base, followed by a popup to shortstop to end the game.

That wrapped up the first half of district play, with the Tigers at 3-1, alone in second place behind 4-0 Brownwood in the standings with four more games remaining. Stephenville dipped to 2-2, out of a tie with Glen Rose for second.

“That’s another big district win for us,” Evans said. “Stephenville has a great ball club. They are well coached. Hats off to them. I’ve got a lot of respect for their coach and their program.”

The Tigers recorded seven hits on the night, as did the Yellow Jackets.

“We were productive at the plate, and defensively we were solid,” Evans said. “Going 3-1 in the first round (of district) is big. We have another big game Friday against Mineral Wells. We need to keep moving up in the standings.”

GRHS took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning, with Garrett Gilbreath contributing the first of his two singles on the night.

The Tigers notched their other three runs in the third inning with two outs, benefitting from three consecutive bases on balls, a run-scoring single by Coby Riley and an infield throwing error.

Stephenville’s two-run fourth inning featured a double, followed by a two-run home run by Gabe Moore.

Cade Dunavant’s two-run double in the seventh followed two singles by the Jackets before Harper closed out the game.

The Tigers were slated for a home game Friday, April 12, against Mineral Wells (7 p.m. varsity start). The next game is scheduled for Thursday, April 18, at Godley.