In their return to minor league baseball after a 37-year absence, the Amarillo Sod Poodles finally looked completely at home Tuesday night at Hodgetown.

And nobody has enjoyed the first two days in Hodgetown more than Brad Zunica.

After frustrating 10-inning loss in the first Class AA Texas League home game in town since 1982, the Sod Poodles left no doubt against the Midland RockHounds. They jumped out to an early lead and never trailed, thanks in large part to a pair of Zunica home runs, as they cruised to an 8-2 victory for the first home win in franchise history.

Aside from the historic impact of the win, the Sod Poodles (2-4) broke a three-game losing streak, which was more important to manager Phillip Wellman.

"It's a really good win since it's the first win for the hometown team," Wellman said. "No matter when or where it's at, a win's a win."

The Sod Poodles made a splash with the locals when they opened Hodgetown on Monday night against the RockHounds (2-3) in front of a crowd of 7,175. They were all glad to see pro baseball back in town, even if the Sod Poodles gave up five runs in the top of the 10th in a 9-4 loss.

Tuesday's crowd was a smaller, if still impressive 5,778, and they all went home happy. Actually, things were decided fairly early.

Zunica began the scoring for the Sod Poodles with a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the first off James Naile for a 2-0 lead. That was a mere tablesetter for the second.

Buddy Reed got things going with a two-run single, then after Hudson Potts drew a two-out walk Zunica struck again, with a three-run homer to right-center to make it 7-0 and set the tone for a rout.

"It's all starts with my approach and finding a pitch to hit and putting a pretty good swing on it," said Zunica, who's hit three homers in the first two games at Hodgetown and has five on the season. "That's what we stress as an organization."

Both of Zunica's homers were line drives that left the park in a hurry, and showed how ripe Hodgetown is for power hitters.

"I knew they were both struck well and had a chance," Zunica said. "It's definitely good to get off to this kind of start and to get the first win here for the fans is a good feeling."

Perhaps lost in Zunica's power surge is the pitching performances of the Sod Poodles so far. Making his season debut, Amarillo's Emanuel Ramirez had a solid outing, going six innings, giving up only fout hits and one run while striking out six.

"I felt (Ramirez) kept them off balance with his best stuff over the plate," Wellman said. "He's really effective if he does that. We had another good defensive game."

For the second straight game, the Sod Poodles had no errors.

WEDNESDAY'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles will send left-hander Adrian Morejon (0-1, 9.00 ERA) to the mound against Midland right-hander Brian Howard (0-0, 1.80) to conclude the series today at 7:05 p.m.

Sod Poodles 8, RockHounds 2

Midland ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Merrell ss 3 0 1 0 Reed cf 5 1 2 3

Blanco cf 4 0 1 0 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0

Mondou 3 0 0 0 Potts 3b 2 2 0 0

White 3b 4 1 1 0 Zunica 1b 4 2 2 5

Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 Ona dh 4 0 2 0

Heim c 3 0 0 0 Olivares rf 4 1 1 0

Deichmann rf 3 0 0 1 Rivas c 4 0 2 0

Perez dh 3 1 1 0 Van Gansen ss 2 1 0 0

Persico lf 4 0 1 0 Easley lf 4 1 1 0

Totals 29 2 5 1 Totals 33 8 10 5

Midland 001 000 001 — 2

Amarillo 251 000 00x — 8

E—Deichmann, Mondou. DP—Amarillo 2. LOB—Midland 7, Amarillo 6. 2B—White, Blanco, Rivas. HR—Zunica 2 (5). SF—Deichmann. SB—Olivares. CS—Miller.

Midland IP H R ER BB SO

Naile L, 1-1 3.0 8 8 8 3 2

Bracewell 2.0 1 0 0 2 4

Duno 2.0 1 0 0 0 1

McNutt 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Ramirez W, 1-0 4 1 1 2 6

Rogers 2.0 0 0 0 0 1

Munoz 0.2 1 1 1 3 1

Makita 0.1 0 0 0 0 0

WP—Duno, Ramirez. HBP—by Ramirez (Merrell). T—2:45. Attn.—5,778.