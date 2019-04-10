MINNEAPOLIS — Chris Beard took a moment to think about the question.

Then, the weight of the moment may have hit him like a right jab from a boxer.

“Just — man,” he started.

Texas Tech’s third-year head coach had tears forming in his eyes, his words came out a little slower while his voice cracked a bit. What had he told his players, someone asked, before they walked off the floor Monday night?

“Just told them I loved them. You know, our relationship is just getting started,” Beard said. “I'll be at those guys' weddings one day and hopefully when their kids get born and do everything I can to talk them out of getting into coaching so they don't ever feel like this.

“You know, I just love those guys.”

The feeling was reciprocated inside the Red Raiders' locker room, a melancholy place to say the least after going through the ups and downs of an NCAA Tournament championship game and suffering an 85-77 defeat in front of more than 70,000 fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I mean, I feel like we’re like a brotherhood,” said freshman guard Kyler Edwards, who turned in his first double figure game (12 points) since December. “I feel like we’re just unbreakable, like, I can’t even, I can’t even talk right now.”

Edwards — along with teammate Brandone Francis, who scored a team-high 17 points — were a large reason the Red Raiders kept pace with Virginia early on.

At one point, the duo made 3-of-3 shots from the field, while the rest of the team went 1-for-11 as it trailed 19-15 with just under eight minutes left in the first half.

“Just the character of this team. We never quit," Francis said later. "It doesn’t matter what the score is or what we are going through. We’re always going to find a way to get back in the game by playing together. Now that the game is over, I can think of a lot of plays I could have made, my teammates could have made, but I feel like we gave them all they could handle and props to them. They played a better ball game.”

Edwards, who has called Francis a big brother and mentor this season, built a relationship with the rest of his teammates throughout the season. Off-season workouts, a retreat in a remote part of West Texas and other team-building activities reinforced those bonds between newcomers and returning players.

The biggest key was the four seniors — Francis, Norense Odiase, Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney — creating the 4:1 culture early and setting the tone for the rest of the season. It was a season that included the Red Raiders claiming a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship for the first time.

“They are this whole season," Edwards said when asked how special the senior class had been. "They helped me a lot of ways, because when I came in I was all by myself, but as the season went on I started bonding to the culture, you know? I’ll love them forever, man.”

As Edwards finished his thoughts, Odiase walked into the room and sat down to talk with reporters about Beard's message following the game.

“Life. Just the challenges of life. This is small compared to things in life," Odiase said. "We’re going to be fathers and brothers, and we’re sons to people. There’s real life going on out there. There’s tough things. This is small, even if it hurts right now.

"His message was just, 'Stay in the moment and enjoy the time with your brothers. We did a great thing. We did great things.' Just keeping on.”

Odiase turned to his faith and teammates for strength following the loss of two important members of his family, Esosa Oyemensay and Osarentin Igbinedion, in February. The 6-foot-8 center credited his teammates and coaching staff with providing him an outlet and reprieve from grief from then on.

In the same way, Owens felt his squad helped him get through some adversity of his own during a season in which the Red Raiders won a program-best 31 games.

What will stick in Owens' mind, though, is how it ended.

“Nobody is going to remember second place," he said. "They don’t. … I mean, we’ve been the underdogs all year. Nobody expected us to be here. Nobody is going to remember us, but it’s all good.

“This year’s team. Last year’s team. We’re just paving the way for Texas Tech. Coach Beard, like I said before, is going to get back. He’s going to win you a title. This ain’t the last time you’re going to see Texas Tech up here at this stage.”

A few hours after the game was over, Owens — who suffered a major high ankle sprain in the semifinal win against Michigan State two days before — limped out of the locker room.

The senior forward was asked if he wanted a ride on the golf carts that had whisked players and staff members around the NFL stadium during Final Four weekend.

“Nah. I’m going to enjoy this last walk,” he said.

Beard, who was walking right behind with daughters Margo, Ella and Avery, was within earshot of the conversation.

“I’ll walk with you,” the Texas Tech coach said, and then they both headed down the hallway — together.

