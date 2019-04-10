The Caprock Longhorns got a big monkey off their backs Tuesday afternoon.

After losing the first 11 games of District 3-5A play, the Longhorns finally got in the win column, when Richard DeLeon drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning for an 11-10 win over Lubbock Monterey.

It started like another tough district outing for Caprock (11-14, 1-11 in district), as the Longhorns fell behind 7-0 after Monterey (16-11-1, 8-4) scored six runs in the top of the second, highlighted by two-run doubels by Matt Slowik and Braden Benton.

But the Longhorns answered back with a six-run inning of their own in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-8 lead. That's the way it stayed until Monterey scored twice in the top of the seventh to take a 10-9 lead.

Caprock loaded the bases with one out in the seventh when Jose Reynoso drew a walk to force home the tying run. With two outs, DeLeon drew the walk to bring home the decisive run.

Lubbock Monterey 160 100 2 — 10 10 2

Caprock 021 600 2 — 11 12 6

Jaden Guerrero, Cameron Kral (4) and unknown. Willie Jimenez, Damien Pena (2) and Roger King. W—Pena. L—Kral. 2B—Monterey: Matt Slowik 2, Austin Townsend, Braden Benton, Nathan Davila. Caprock: Richard DeLeon, King. Records: Caprock 11-14, 1-11. Monterey 16-11-1, 8-4.

Amarillo High routs Plainview: Amarillo High remained in firm command of the district lead, as the Sandies rolled their 11th straight district victory by, appropriately, beating Plainview on the road 11-0 in a five-inning, 10-run mercy rule decision and taking a three-game lead atop the district.

The Sandies (19-6-1, 11-1) got all the runs they needed when Kade Adkins singled in a run in the top of the first for a 1-0 lead. In the top of the next inning, Adkins hit a three-run inside the park home run to make it 5-0.

Amarillo High added three in the third and three in the top of the fifth achieve the run rule margin, as Maycin Smotherman's three-run double made it 11-0.

Starter Brett Williams got more than enough support, as he went all five innings, giving up five singles and strking out five while walking none.

Amarillo High 233 03 — 11 8 0

Plainview 000 00 — 0 5 1

Brett Williams and Trey McCampbell. Albert McIntee, Lathon Hawkins (3), Ricky Varela (5) and Riley Bennett. W—Williams. L—McIntee. 2B—Amarillo High: Jake Maynard, Maycin Smotherman 2. HR—Amarillo High: Kade Adkins. Records: Amarillo High 19-6-1, 11-1. Plainview 11-13, 5-6.

Randall falls to Coronado: In a key 3-5A game, Randall gave up runs to Lubbock Coronado in just one inning, but it was enough to decide things, as Coronado beat Randall 5-2 to keep the Raiders on the edge of the playoff picture.

Coronado took a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but Randall reliever Colton Donnell kept his team in it by throwing three scoreless innings. Hagen Escoto hit a two-run double in the fifth to cut it to 5-2, but that was all of Randall's scoring.

Randall is 16-11 and 6-5 in district and remains in fifth place. Coronado (14-14, 8-4) is tied for second.

Randall 000 020 0 — 2 6 0

Lubbock Coronado 005 000 x — 5 7 1

Note: No names available for Coronado

Eian Schrader, Colton Donnell (4) and Trevor Scott. L—Schrader. 2B—Randall: Hagen Escoto, Cooper Brice. Records: Coronado 14-14, 8-4. Randall 16-11, 6-5.

District 3-4A

Canyon destroys Lamesa: The Canyon Eagles jumped all over Lamesa from the start, roaring to 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 25-3 five-inning run rule victory that kept them in sole possession of the district lead.

After giving up a run in the top of the first inning, it was all Canyon (13-9-1, 6-1) after that. Brett Cobb drove in Clay Artho with a single to make it 2-1 and the Eagles never looked back, with eight consecutive batters reaching base in the inning. Cobb had two hits in the inning, capping things with a three-run home run to make it 11-1.

Arhto muscled up after that, ending a two-out uprising with a three-run homer in the second to make it 16-1. He followed that with another three-run shot in a nine-run third, capping a day where he drove in seven runs.

Cobb drove in four runs.

Lamesa 101 01 — 3 7 5

Canyon (11)59 0x — 25 15 0

Elijah Garcia, Max Rodriguez (2), Ernie Morales (3) and unknown. Zane Sparks, Jace Venhaus (4) and Brett Cobb. W—Sparks. L—Garcia. 2B—Canyon: Cade Olson. HR—Lamesa: Dawson Munoz. Canyon: Clay Artho 2, Cobb, Sparks. Records: Canyon 13-9-1, 6-1. Lamesa 1-21, 0-5.

District 1-3A

Bushland crushes Muleshoe: Bushland opened the second half of districr play making a statement in no uncertain terms, as the Falcons battered Muleshoe for 20 runs in the top of the third en route to a 29-1 run-rule win in five innings that kept them decisively atop the district to open the second half of 1-3A.

The Falcons (14-4-1, 6-0) got all they needed when they scored two runs in the top of the second to take a 3-0 lead. But that was hardly it, as they batted around more than twice in the third to hang an astonishing 20 runs on Muleshoe (10-6, 3-3) and all but guarantee a run rule and an early finish.

Drew Houchin led Bushland's 23-hit attack, as he went 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and drove in six runs. Britt Campidilli had three hits and drove in four runs.

Bushland 12(20) 06 — 29 23 1

Muleshoe 001 00 — 1 3 4

Skyler Jaco, Ryne Frederiksen (3), Jackson Espe (4), Wren Watson (5) and Espe, Nebhut (4). Riley Kettner, Ethan Villa (2), Lorenzo Esparza (2) and unknown. W—Frederiksen. L—Kettner. 2B—Bushland: Britt Campidilli, Carter Cummings, Espe, Drew Houchin 2, Mosely, Jake Orcutt. HR—Bushland: Covey. Records: Bushland 6-0.

River Road routs Friona: River Road jumped on Friona early and cruised the rest of the way, using a seven-run second inning as cushion toward a 13-1 five-inning run rule victory that put the Wildcats alone in second place in the district.

The Wildcats (12-10, 4-2) got all they needed in the first when Hunter Frye drove home a run with a triple and scored on Luis Delgado's single to make it 2-0. In the second, six of River Road's seven runs came with two outs, highlighted by Delgado's two-run double as seven straight batters reached base to make it 9-0.

Friona (1-16, 0-6) scored an unearned run off River Road starter Lance Welps in the third, but that's all the Chieftains got.

Friona 001 00 — 1 6 5

River Road 273 1x — 13 14 1

Sam Frye, Antonio Jaramillo (2) and unknown. Lance Welps and Thomas Scott. W—Welps. L—Frye. 2B—River Road: Luis Delgado, Jordan Valdez 2. 3B—Friona: Jaramillo. River Road: Hunter Frye, Jeffery Lucido, Thomas Scott. HR—River Road: Welps. Records: River Road 12-10, 4-2. Friona 1-16, 0-6.