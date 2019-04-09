For a golf program that’s won multiple state championships in both boys and girls competition, it’s hard to make history.

But that’s exactly what Westlake did the past two weeks at the District 25-6A golf tournaments. The Chaps finished first and second in both tournaments for the first time in school history, sending two teams to the Class 6A Region IV tournaments later this month. Westlake achieved this double dip at the expense of Lake Travis, which has won eight state golf titles in its history but will not have a team participating in a regional tournament for the first time since moving up to the state’s highest classification in 2012.

Westlake’s girls set new school records for one-day and two-day scoring at a tournament while cruising past the district competition March 26-27 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. Westlake’s boys completed the sweep April 1-2 at Wolfdancer Golf Club in Bastrop.

According to both Westlake boys coach Callan Nokes and girls coach Ashley Patterson, the Chaps began plotting the district sweep at the beginning of the school year.

“I had a plan going back to last August to split our teams at district this year as I felt we had the personnel to claim both first and second,” Nokes said. “We worked very hard all year to improve individually and collectively and spent the last six weeks training as split teams. The guys really bought in, and the hard work paid off.

“We knew we had to play well to pull it off as Lake Travis has two very elite players (Trey Bosco and Nathan Petronzo) and three others that are good players, as well. However, we believed in each other and got the job done.”

Patterson, Westlake’s former assistant coach who switched roles with longtime head coach Chuck Nowland this school year, took a similar approach.

"Instead of competing as team one and team two, we decided to intermingle the two teams to try and get both teams out (of district),” she said. “This would not have been feasible had these 10 young ladies not believed 100% in themselves and their teammates. Their confidence stepping out onto the course was palpable both days; they wanted both trophies and they were determined to fight hard for them.”

Westlake’s No. 2 girls team - UIL by-laws insist on designating teams by number - won the tournament with a record-setting score of 295-276 571. Jackie Feldman led the team with a first-place score of 140, and Madeline Jones and Ally Black each shot a 141. Megan Messerole (149) and Brooke McDonough (160) completed the team score.

Westlake’s No. 1 girls team finished with a 284-294 578. Bentley Cotton tied for second with a 141, Sadie Englemann shot a 142, Annika Saidleman shot a 147, Lauren May carded a 153 and Emily Mu shot a 156.

Lake Travis’ No. 2 girls team finished a distant third with a 598, while the Cavs’ first team shot a 646. Hannah Liu (146) and Hallie Kuhns (148) will both represent Lake Travis as individuals at the Class 6A Region IV tournament April 22-25 at the Republic Golf Club in San Antonio.

The Chap boys had a tougher time against a loaded Lake Travis squad but still pulled off the sweep. Westlake’s No. 1 team shot a 297-289 586 to win the tournament. Sean-Karl Dobson won individual honors with a 139, while Thomas Bockholt (147), Hunter McDonough (148), Jacob Sosa (152) and Hayes Haydon (157) rounded out the team score.

Westlake’s No. 2 team included Jackson Davenport (145), Matthew Denton (148), J. Holland Humphries (149), John Luke Powell (151) and Blake Benson (158).

Although Lake Travis fell short of a team spot at regionals, Bosco (second place, 141) and Petronzo (third, 143) both qualified for the Class 6A Region IV tournament April 22-25 at the Republic Golf Club in San Antonio.