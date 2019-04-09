After seven years defined by dynastic success, Lake Travis girls golf coach Richard Wager will leave the Cavs to take over the Houston Memorial girls golf program at the end of the school year.

The golf season ended for Lake Travis at the recent District 25-6A golf tournaments, where both the boys and girls golf teams finished behind Westlake’s top two squads.

Wager led the Cav girls to four state championships during his time at Lake Travis, including three consecutive Class 6A titles from 2015-17. He also co-coached the Cavs’ boys golf team with head coach Erik Henson, and he said the opportunity to lighten his workload while raising his young family was “an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

“Having three small children, I just felt like I was missing too much,” Wager said Monday. “Change can refresh your energy, and I feel (Memorial) is a great coaching job.”

Wager will again work with Clayton Brady, a 2011 Lake Travis graduate who is in his first season as the head boys coach at Memorial, a perennial golf powerhouse in the Houston area. Brady served as an assistant coach for the Lake Travis golf teams prior to accepting the Memorial job. The Lake Travis school district did not fill his position this school year, and Wager acknowledged that increased workload played a role in his decision to accept the Memorial job.

Wager leaves behind a rich legacy that also includes helping the boys win a state championship in 2013. He coached some of the top young players in the country, including former state champions Kristen Gillman and Kaitlyn Papp. However, he said his fondest memories from Lake Travis won’t include the state titles and gold medals.

“The most rewarding thing is the relationships I built with the kids,” he said. “This is such a good group of kids here, not only at Lake Travis but in the Austin area.

“When you’re on a course for four or five hours, you get to know not only kids on your team but the kids from other schools and their families. Austin just has such a great group of competitive and nice kids. It’s really not about the golf; it’s about the camaraderie. I think I’ll miss that the most.”