MINNEAPOLIS — Tariq Owens stepped off the golf cart.

The 6-foot-10 forward began to walk back from the postgame interview room to the Texas Tech locker room.

What likely would have been a short jaunt turned into a long trek as the senior graduate transfer limped his way back to his locker, sat down and began to untie his shoes.

"I jumped for a blocked shot, so I was up pretty high, and just came down on somebody's foot and just rolled it. You know, basketball injury," Owens said when asked about what happened on his ankle injury. "It's not too bad."

It was severe enough for Owens, who had been a defensive stalwart and shot changer, to lay on the ground in pain for several minutes before heading to the locker room. It was confirmed to be a sprained ankle and likely will require some rehabilitation before the Red Raiders face off against Virginia in the national title game set for 8:20 p.m. Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

He reappeared later in the contest but was not as effective, showing an inability to lift as he normally would, but finished the game and celebrated the monumental win with his teammates.

Owens did admit he was a bit upset about missing large chunk of time because he was unable to watch fellow senior graduate transfer Matt Mooney step up his game.

"I was back in the locker room while he was going off," Owens said. "Just sitting back here seeing it. He's just put in so much work. He's put in a lot of time to get here. And now that he's here, I'm glad that he's performing on the biggest stage that there is for basketball."

All kidding aside, Owens was firm in stating he will be ready to play against the Cavaliers on Monday.

"I'm good," Owens said. "We didn't make it this far to not play. I mean, this has been a dream of mine and nothing is going to stop me from playing."

Draining 3s

Kyler Edwards is beginning to blossom.

The freshman guard drained a three-point shot to go along with a jumper and one free throw to end with six points in the victory over Michigan State.

It marked the fourth straight game the former Findlay Prep (Las Vegas, Nevada) standout drained at least one three-point goal in his last three games.

"It was amazing because it was hard to get the ball inside with all their size," Edwards said of making one of the Red Raiders nine total 3-pointers. "Three-point shots opened things up for us a lot."