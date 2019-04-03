The Amarillo High Sandies busted out the big bats Tuesday night and as a result they have a two-game lead over the rest of District 3-5A.

In a fight for the district lead with Lubbock Coronado which turned into a slugfest, Amarillo High took the lead for good with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning, starting a string of 10 unanswered runs. That was enough to beat Coronado 20-12 and put the Sandies firmly in the driver's seat atop 3-5A.

Amarillo High (17-6-1, 9-1 in district) now holds a two-game lead over three other teams in the district.

The Sandies got off to a solid start, scoring three runs in the top of the third to take a 4-0 lead. Rhett Maynard got things going in that inning with an RBI triple, foreshadowing a huge night.

While Maynard started on the mound and got knocked out after the third inning, he more than made up for it at the plate, going 4-for-6 and driving in seven runs.

But Coronado (13-13, 7-3) answered back with five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-4 lead, helped by an error and a balk. The Mustangs stretched the lead to 9-4 in the bottom of the fourth.

The Sandies, though, hadn't even gotten started offensively. They scored six in the top of the fifth to take a 10-9 lead as the first four batters reached base. Amarillo High took the lead on Maynard's three-run triple.

Coronado tied it against AHS reliever and eventual winner Spencer Thurman in the bottom of the inning, but after that it was pretty much all Sandies. Their first three batters in the sixth reached via walks and a hit by pitch before Jeb Jenkins gave the Sandies the lead for good with a two-run double. Memo Frausto capped the rally with a two-run single.

Six Amarillo High hitters had at least two hits.

Amarillo High 013 067 3 — 20 16 5

Lubbock Coronado 005 410 2 — 12 11 0

Rhett Maynard, Spencer Thurman (4) and Trey McCampbell. Gary Franco, Wesley Pasewark (5), Cooper Hamilton (5), Landry Watson (6), Charlie Robinson (7) and Layden White. W—Thurman. L—Hamilton. 2B—AHS: J. Maynard, R. Maynard, Jeb Jenkins. Coronado: Bo Jacob Garza, Charlie Robinson. 3B—AHS: R. Maynard 2. Coronado: Caden Hensley, Landry Watson, Robinson. Records: Amarillo High 17-6-1, 9-1. Coronado 13-13, 7-3.

Randall routs Lubbock High: Randall opened the second half of district play on the road by taking an early lead on Lubbock High and never trailing in rolling to an 11-3 victory.

Randall (15-10, 5-4) took control with two runs in the top of the first and added two more to go up 4-1 in the third. The Raiders put things away when they scored four in the fourth to make it 8-1 as Eli Velasquez got things starting in the inning with a two-run inside the park home run.

Cooper Brice was 3-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Raiders while Dathan Escoto had three hits and drove in two runs. Eian Schrader pitched the first four innings for the win and Velasquez went the final three for the save.

Randall 202 403 0 — 11 14 2

Lubbock High 010 100 1 — 3 10 1

Eian Schrader, Elijah Velasquez (5) and Trevor Scott. Jayden Mora, Julian Flores (4) and unknown. W—Schrader. L—Mora. S—Velasquez. 2B—Randall: Hagen Escoto, Cooper Brice 2, Dathan Escoto 2. HR—Randall: Velasquez. Records: Randall 15-10, 5-4. Lubbock 7-18-1, 3-7.

Palo Duro beats Caprock: Palo Duro scored four runs in the top of the first and never looked back to roll over Caprock 7-2 on the road.

Winning pitcher Brandon Rodriguez got things going for the Dons (9-16, 2-8) with a two-run double in the first, which sparked PD to a 4-0 lead. Rodriguez had four hits at the plate and threw a complete game, scattering six hits.

Caprock (10-13, 0-10) remained winless in district and the Longhorns hurt themselves with six errors.

Palo Duro 400 111 0 — 7 10 0

Caprock 000 110 0 — 2 6 6

Brandon Rodriguez and Gabriel Flores. Willie Jimenez, Damien Pena (4) and Keegan Pompa. W—Rodriguez. L—Jimenez. 2B—PD: Rodriguez 2, Andrew Campos. Caprock: Jaiden Tinajero. Records: Palo Duro 9-16, 2-8. Caprock 10-13, 0-10.

District 3-4A

Canyon's big inning puts away Estacado: In a game to determine the district lead, Canyon erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to roll to a 17-7 six-inning 10-run mercy rule win over Lubbock Estacado and take a two-game lead atop the district.

Canyon (12-8-1, 5-0) never trailed, as the Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Estacado (13-7-1, 3-2) twice came back with three-run innings, including three in the top of the sixth to cut Canyon's lead to 8-7.

But Cash Hamby got things going for Canyon in the sixth with an RBI single. Hamby had three hits and drove in four runs, and later in the inning drew a bases loaded walk to make it 16-7. In between, winning pitcher Zane Sparks struck a big blow with a two-run triple.

The game ended early on Clay Artho's RBI single.

Lubbock Estacado 001 303 — 7 3 7

Canyon 411 209 — 17 15 4

Keanu Maldonado, Austin Segovia (5), Elijah Sanchez (6), Brandon Loya (6) and unknown. Zane Sparks, Keith Contreras (5), Jace Venhaus (6) and Trent Hefner. W—Sparks. L—Maldonado. 2B—Estacado: Maldonado, Sam Torrez. Canyon: Brett Cobb. 3B—Canyon: Sparks. Records: Canyon 12-8-1, 5-0. Estacado 13-7-1, 3-2.

District 1-3A

Bushland outlasts Tulia: After throwing three no-hitters to open district play, Bushland couldn't duplicate that feat against Tulia, but the Falcons still stayed unbeaten in district play thanks to two runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Hornets 8-6.

Bushland (12-4-1, 4-0) saw its no-hit streak end in the bottom of the first when Tulia (11-6, 2-2) took a 2-1 lead on Isai Pacheco's two-run homer. The game was a tight struggle throughout, as the Hornets tied it 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth.

But the Falcons took the lead for good in the seventh on an RBI triple by Bridge Andrews. He later scored on a groundout for an insurance run.

Jake Orcutt pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save for Skyler Jaco.

Bushland 111 102 2 — 8 10 3

Tulia 200 022 0 — 6 8 1

Skyler Jaco, Jake Orcutt (7) and Covey. Aaron Barrientez, Isai Pacheco (3) and unknown. W—Jaco. L—Pacheco. 2B—Bushland: Campidilli, Espe 2, Jaco. Tulia: Jeremiah Barrientez. 3B—Bushland: Bridge Andrews. HR—Bushland: Covey, Jaco. Tulia: Pacheco. Records: Bushland 12-4-1, 4-0. Tulia 11-6, 2-2.

River Road defeats Dimmitt: River Road gave up a run in the bottom of the first but bounced back with three in the top of the second to take control of the game and beat Dimmitt 4-1.

Dimmitt scored an unearned run off River Road left-hander Lance Welps in the first but got nothing else. Welps went 6 2/3 innings and gave up only three hits while striking out nine.

In the top of the second, Luis Delgado and Thomas Scott singled to start the inning and both of them eventually scored on wild pitches to give the Wildcats (11-9, 3-1) a 2-1 lead and they never trailed again.

River Road 030 000 1 — 4 8 1

Dimmitt 100 000 0 — 1 3 1

Lance Welps, Jeff Lucido (7) and Thomas Scott. J. Caripo, K. Caripo (5) and unknown. W—Welps 3-2. L—J. Caripo. 2B—RR: J.J. Canada. Records: River Road 11-9, 3-1. Dimmitt 7-10-1, 0-4.

District 2-6A

Tascosa beats Odessa High: After a rough start Tascosa might be hitting its stride in district play, as the Rebels beat Odessa High 7-5 to win their second straight district game. Although Tascosa is still in last place in district play, the Rebels are now 10-12 and 2-6 in district, a game behind Odessa (13-7-1, 3-5).