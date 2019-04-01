LAKEWAY - While Lake Travis dominated possession throughout its Class 6A bi-district playoff game against New Braunfels March 29 at Cavalier Stadium, it was a stretch of five minutes in the middle of the first half that sealed the 3-0 win.

Carly Van Essen started the scoring with a perfect long-distance shot just over the fingertips of the New Braunfels keeper. Two minutes later, Natalie Yoo slotted in the Cavs' second goal off the strong cross from Trinity Clark. Yoo scored her second goal just two minutes later off a strong entry pass from Van Essen.

Following that scoring barrage, the Lake Travis defense clamped down, allowing no shots on target.

Lake Travis will face San Antonio Clark in a second-round playoff match Tuesday at 6 pm at Farris Athletic Complex in San Antonio.