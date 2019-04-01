A quick start propelled Westlake's boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over New Braunfels Canyon in a testy Class 6A bi-district playoff game March 28 at Chaparral Stadium.

Chap forward Stefan Rankovic struck just two minutes into the match and Josh Huynh added Westlake's second goal in the 18th minute. From there, Westlake retained its dominance of possession while cruising into a second-round matchup with San Antonio Lee Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio.

Westlake will play without defensive stalwart Oscar Nordjfell, who was ejected from the playoff opener after a confrontation with a Canyon player that drew red cards for both players.