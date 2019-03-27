CLYDE — Making their season debut in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A softball rankings at No. 3 in the state, the Brownwood Lady Lions stepped out of District 7-4A action Tuesday and stepped up their win streak to six games with a 4-0 non-district victory over Class 3A No. 11 Clyde.

Scoreless through the first five innings, Brownwood (16-1-1) scratched two runs across in the top of the sixth inning and added two more insurance runs in the seventh.

That proved to be more than enough cushion for pitcher Chyanne Ellett, who tossed a two-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and one walk. Ellett improved to 14-1 on the season with 224 strikeouts and just 22 walks, while increasing her career strikeout total to 1,059.

Offensively, the Lady Lions generated nine hits off Clyde pitcher Kaitlyn Turner, who walked one and struck out six. Auzzlyn Benedict led the charge with three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Ashlynn Patteson finished with two hits and drove in one; Ellett tallied two hits; and Ayanna Clemons and Landry Holden both chipped in one double and one RBI apiece.

In Brownwood’s sixth inning, Patteson led off with an infield single to third base and moved to second on Ellett’s ground out. With two outs, Clemons doubled to right field to plate Patteson, then Holden followed with an RBI double up the middle that drove in Clemons.

In the seventh, Annie-Klein Allgood was hit by a pitch to start the frame and moved to second on a sacrifice by Annie Gillispie. Again with two outs the Lady Lions delivered as Patteson singled to right to knock in Allgood. After an infield single by Ellett, a single by Benedict – coupled with a Clyde error – allowed Patteson to score the final run.

The first-place Lady Lions return to 7-4A action at 6 p.m. Friday as they host Stephenville (7-15, 1-2) — a 21-9 loser to Godley Tuesday — seeking a 3-0 district start.