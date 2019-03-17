Alice had one of the most impressive performances of any high school in the state powerlifting championship.



The Lady Coyotes’ team of five state qualifiers won the Class 5A state title at the Texas High School Woman's Powerlifting Association championships in Waco Saturday. It was the Alice program’s first state championship.



Alice, coach by Lisa Cisneros, won the title behind three individual state championships. The three state titles were the most of any school at this year’s THSWPA meet behind perennial powerhouse Los Fresnos which won four.



Defending state champion Jacqueline Guerra again won the 181-pound weight class with a 1,085-pound total. Guerra, a senior, also won the meet’s Outstanding Deadlift Award by lifting 425 pounds.



Alexis Herrera dominated the 97-pound weight class with a 700-pound total. Her state-winning total included a squat of 310 pounds, which was a state record in her weight class. Her state championship was a bit of redemption for her after finishing last year’s state meet in second place. Herrera was third at regionals two weeks ago, but improved her total by 40 pounds.



Mia Macias lifted a total of 675 pounds to win the 105-pound weight class. Macias entered the meet as an eighth-place finisher at the regional meet earlier this month.



The Lady Coyotes also earned team points with a third-place finish by Julie Sepulveda in the 220-pound weight class. Sepulveda, who was fourth in her weight class a year ago, lifted a total of 1,065 pounds Saturday.



Alice’s other lifter, Marissa Garcia, placed 12th in the 259-pound plus weight class with a 955-pound total.



Class 5A team results

1. Alice — 24 points

2. Brownsville Lopez — 23 points

3. Port Lavaca Calhoun — 14 points

4. Mission Sharyland — 12 points

5. P-SJ-A Memorial — 12 points

6. Edcouch-Elsa — 12 points

7. Donna — 10 points

8. Elgin — 9 points

9. Vidor — 7 points

10. Mission Veterans Memorial — 7

14. Tuloso-Midway — 7 points.



Individual results



97-pound weight class — 1, Alexis Herrera, Alice, 310 squat, 140 bench, 250 deadlift, 700 total.



105-pound weight class — 1, Mia Macias, Alice, 300 squat, 130 bench, 245 squat, 675 total.



181-pound weight class — 1, Jacqueline Guerra, Alice, 430 squat, 230 bench, 425 deadlift, 1,085 total.



220-pound weight class — 3, Julie Sepulveda, Alice, 465 squat, 235 bench, 365 deadlift, 1,065 total.



259-pound weight class — 12, Marissa Garcia, Alice, 420 squat, 165 bench, 370 deadlift, 955 total.