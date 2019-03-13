The Alice Coyotes had a breakout game Tuesday night and it couldn’t have come at a better time.



Playing at home in the Coyote Baseball Complex in its District 29-5A opener, Alice rallied for 10 runs over two innings to beat the Laredo Cigarroa Toros in five innings, 11-0.



Freshman pitcher Cash Benavidez had a solid outing, allowing three hits while striking out four and not giving up a single walk through the shortened game. Behind him, the Coyotes’ defense played error-free.



The Coyotes pulled away from the Toros in the bottom of the fourth inning following a two-RBI triple by Isaiah Aguilar. A sacrifice by Aaron Arellano then brought Aguilar around. Alice extended its lead with an RBI double by R.J. Garcia and an Ethan Benavidez sacrifice.



Alice closed the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The rally began with an Arellano single that scored a run and a single by R.J. Carrillo, which scored two runs. Josh Trevino added the final two runs with a two-run triple.



The Coyotes scored a run in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Arellano.



Arellano was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Aguilar was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. He also scored three times. Carrillo was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Garcia was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Trevino was 1-for-3 with two RBIs/. Benavidez was 2-for-3.



Cigarroa starter Siguifredo Sepulveda went four innings. He gave up six runs off five hits and two walks. Reliever Adan Rosales went one inning, giving up five runs off four hits. The Toros’ defense was charged with three errors.



With the win, the Coyotes improve to 5-9-2 for the season. They begin 29-5A 1-0 leading up to Friday’s match-up against state-ranked Calallen. Alice is hosting Calallen here at 7 p.m. Friday. The Coyotes are then playing Gregory-Portland at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi Tuesday.