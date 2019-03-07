BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Micah Wiginton, junior, Weiss: The two-time state qualifier capped a perfect season with a 10-7 decision over Hank Meyer of Burleson Centennial in the Class 5A 152-pound championship match at the UIL boys state wrestling meet in February.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Aylen Vivar, senior, Bowie: A senior leader for one of the strongest girls teams in the Austin area, Vivar capped her prep career with a 35-3 record for the season and a spot in the state finals in the Class 6A 102-pound class.

BOYS ALL-CENTEX TEAM

Micah Wiginton, junior, Weiss: A bronze medalist in the 138-pound class as a sophomore, Wiginton ended his junior year with a 42-0 record in the 152-pound class and had two pins among his four wins at the Class 5A state tournament.

Chase Warden, junior, Dripping Springs: Another wrestler with a perfect record this season, Warden pinned Highland Park’s Spencer Buchholz in the Class 5A 145-pound class finals at the state tournament to finish the season 35-0.

Jacob Munoz, senior, Cedar Park: A dual-sport athlete who also plays football, Munoz went 40-1 this season and won gold in the 220-pound class at the Class 5A state tournament after Michael Gaisoa of Frisco Lone Star had to forfeit because of a knee injury.

Noah Gochberg, sophomore, Vandegrift: The youngster for the Vipers’ Class 6A powerhouse program went 49-3 and reached the state finals in the 126-pound class.

Luke Sloan, junior, Vandegrift: Sloan compiled a 37-4 record, reached the state finals in the 132-pound class and helped Vandegrift finish seventh in the team standings at the Class 6A meet.

GIRLS ALL-CENTEX TEAM

Aylen Vivar, senior, Bowie: In the 102-pound class at the Class 6A state tournament, Vivar had three consecutive wins by pinfall before succumbing to undefeated Samara Chavez of Arlington Martin by major decision in the finals.

Elexis Kalar, senior, LBJ: A regional champion who went 28-4, Kalar reach the semifinals in the 110-pound class at the Class 5A state tournament.

Mea Mohler, junior, Glenn: As part of a burgeoning program, Mohler helped Glenn to an area-best 17th-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament by reaching the state quarterfinals in the 128-pound class and ending the season with a 29-4 record.

Iris Garza, senior, Akins: A leader on one of the best programs in the Austin school district, Garza went 24-15, won a regional title and reached the Class 6A state semifinals in the 128-pound class.

Gianna Moreno, sophomore, San Marcos: A tough draw led to a first-round loss in the 128-pound class at the Class 6A state tournament, but Moreno showed her grit by winning the third-place bracket, claiming a bronze medal and finishing the season 43-2.