Abrysha Walker and Taylor DeSantiago each netted a goal to propel Monterey to a District 3-5A home win over Palo Duro Tuesday.

With the win, the Lady Plainsmen moved into third place in the district standings. Records were not available.

Adriana Rodriguez recorded the shutout in net for Monterey.

Monterey is scheduled to take on Lubbock-Cooper in a 7 p.m. Friday road match in Woodrow.

FRENSHIP 14, TASCOSA 1

WOLFFORTH — Natalie Jones finished with seven goals as the Tigers routed Tascosa in a District 2-6A win Tuesday.

With the victory, Frenship improved to (15-2-2, 7-0) on the season.

Katelyn Heise added three goals, while Alli Holder chipped in two and Isela Martinez and Maddie Hoel each netted one score in the win.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Odessa Permian at 7 p.m. Friday.

CORONADO 8, LUBBOCK HIGH 0

Kyrstyn Dominguez, Lexi De La Cruz and Filly Urias each netted two goals as the Lady Mustangs downed the Lady Westerners in District 3-5A play.

Heaven Rossette and Abby James chipped in goals in the win, as well. Rossette and Amanda Rickman each dished out two assists, while De La Cruz, Kami McNeme and James added one assist apiece.

Charlotte Poehl earned the shutout in between the pipes.

Coronado is scheduled to host Randall at 7 p.m. Friday.

BOYS

LUBBOCK-COOPER 1, AMARILLO HIGH 0

WOODROW — Christian Hernandez netted the lone goal which aided the Pirates to a District 3-5A win over Amarillo High on Tuesday.

With the win, Lubbock-Cooper improved to 8-1-1 in district play.

Jonny Garcia was credited with the assist on the goal, while Gunner Gonzalez protected the net and earned the clean sheet for the Pirates.

Lubbock-Cooper is slated to take on Monterey at 7 p.m. Friday in a road match.

MONTEREY

The Plainsmen dropped a 1-0 decision to Palo Duro in District 3-5A play on Tuesday.

Monterey is slated to host Lubbock-Cooper at 7 p.m. Friday.