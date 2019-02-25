The Alice Coyotes finished the Laredo Border Olympics with a dramatic loss to A.C. Jones High School from Beeville Saturday.

Alice led 3-0 in the top of the first by scoring off two walks and an RBI single by Isaiah Aguilar. The Coyotes extended their lead to 4-0 in the second off a Beeville error.

The Coyotes started R.J. Carrillo on the mound. He went four innings and allowed one run off five hits. He struck out three. He was relieved by Sai Campo, who threw one-and-a-third innings.

The Trojans chipped away late in the game, scoring two runs on Alice errors, a base hit and a walk. The game was decided in the bottom of the sixth inning and won by Beeville thanks to a walk-off RBI single.

The Coyotes completed the tournament going 2-2-1. They began the tournament Thursday with an 8-0 loss to Laredo United. They bounced back that afternoon to tie state-ranked Smithson Valley, 7-7. On Friday, the Coyotes racked up back-to-back wins by beating San Benito, 13-10, and South San, 14-6.