IOWA PARK, Texas — Drevian Hernandez, Jake Chavez and Derek Dominguez combined for six RBI as Snyder defeated Wichita Falls on Saturday.

With the victory, the Tigers (1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Chavez, who enjoyed success on offense, helped his cause by striking out six in four inning of work. He did give up four earned runs and three hits.

AUSTIN BOWIE 10, CORONADO 7

PFLUGERVILLE — Cameron Stevenson and Caden Hensley combined for four RBI, but needed more offense as Coronado fell to Bowie on Saturday at part of the Pflugerville Tournament.

With the loss, the Mustangs dropped to 1-4.

Zack Swindell and Laydon White each had one RBI.

FRENSHIP

ROUND ROCK — Brennan McFarland had a hit, drew a walk and notched an RBI but Frenship needed a bit more as they dropped a 11-1 decision to Brenham before beating Stony Point 10-9 on Saturday at the Rock Hardball Classic.

With the loss, the Tigers fell to 3-3 on the season.

Jacob Gutierrez finished 3-for-3 in the loss to Brenham.

Colton Brown (three RBI) and Michael Hernandez (two RBI) enjoyed success in the Tigers win over Stony Point.

LUBBOCK-COOPER 7, ROUND ROCK 0

ROUND ROCK — Jarrod Gibson struck out 10 in six innings, while Benton Ford had two RBI, as the Pirates went undefeated in the Rock Hardball Classic.

With the win, Lubbock-Cooper (5-0) finished its run of tournament play unblemished.

LUBBOCK HIGH

EL PASO — Max Reese tallied three RBI, but it wasn't enough as the Westerners dropped an 11-6 decision to El Paso Horizon on Saturday.

With the loss, Lubbock High dropped to 2-3 on the year.

LEVELLAND

SHALLOWATER — The Lobos defeated Denver City 14-8 before ending their run of play Saturday with a 7-7 tie against Andrews in the Shallowater Tournament.

With the results, Shallowater moved to 4-1-1.

Zak Betancourt, Dylen Wolfe and Logan Anthony each finished with three RBI in the win over Denver City. In the same game, Justin Palomin turned in a solid relief performance by striking out four and giving up no hits or runs in 3 1/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

BROWNFIELD JV 14, SEAGRAVES 10

SEAGRAVES — Five players finished with an RBI, but it wasn't enough as Seagraves dropped a non-district decision to Brownfield JV on Saturday.

With the loss, the Eagles dropped to 1-2 this season.

Yvonne Porras, Cami Harper, Llaila Soto, Lexi Garza and Julissa Porras each recorded on RBI in the loss.

FRENSHIP

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Tigers split a pair of games, beating Pilot Point 13-3 before dropping a 4-3 decision to Lake Travis, to end their Saturday run of play in the Brittany Tuck Tournament.

With the results, Frenship moved to 9-4.

Angelica Abila finished with four RBI, while Caroline Kerr and Maya Mongelli each netted two RBI in the win over Pilot Point. Mongelli also struck out four and allowed three earned runs in four innings.

RALLS

MIDLAND — The Lady Jackrabbits split a pair of games Saturday, beating Pecos 17-8 and losing 16-0 to Bushland, to end their run of play in the Midland High Classic.

With the results, Ralls moved to 2-4 on the season.

Kenley Yocom struck out seven and gave up three earned runs in five innings of work in the win over Pecos. In the same game, Isabel Lara had three RBI.