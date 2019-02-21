CLASS 6A

Frenship 63, El Paso Montwood 32

Area round

Richland High 53, Frenship 51

CLASS 5A

Lubbock-Cooper 63, Abilene Cooper 39

Plainview 48, Abilene Wylie 42

Area round

Lubbock-Cooper 87, El Paso Chapin 44

Plainview 48, El Paso Andress 23

Regional quarterfinals

Lubbock-Cooper 43, Plainview 30

Regional seminfinal

Lubbock-Cooper (R3) vs. Mansfield Timberview (W5), 6 p.m. Friday, The Coliseum, Snyder

CLASS 4A

Estacado 51, Pampa 50

Seminole 103, Clint 23

Burkburnett 55, Snyder 54

Levelland 49, Dumas 24

Area round

Estacado 53, Mountain View 46

Levelland 50, Seminole 35

Regional quarterfinals

Levelland 51, Hereford 42

Canyon 50, Estacado 33

Regional semifinal

Levelland (R3) vs. Bridgeport (R8), 8 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center

CLASS 3A

Canadian 44, Denver City 42 (OT)

Shallowater 50, Spearman 32

Idalou 63, Muleshoe 29

Bushland 44, Abernathy 32

Area round

Idalou 66, Sonora 27

Shallowater 55, Tornillo 29

Regional quarterfinals

Idalou 39, Bushland 34

Wall 47, Shallowater 43

Regional semifinals

Idalou (W2) vs. Jim Ned (W5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wayland Baptist University's Hutcherson Gym, Plainview

CLASS 2A

New Deal 73, Bovina 49

Vega 51, Floydada 22

Farwell 48, Post 35

Seagraves 71, Van Horn 32

Smyer 34, McCamey 30

Lockney 49, Sudan 46

Plains 44, Wink 33

Sundown 53, Iraan 29

Area round

Straford 48, New Deal 34

Wellington 59, Farwell 35

Seagraves 45, Haskell 38

Christoval 34, Smyer 19

Gruver 64, Lockney 43

Forsan 35, Plains 24

Sundown 44, Albany 31

Regional quarterfinals

Christoval 47, Seagraves 40

Forsan 30, Sundown 25

CLASS 1A

Happy 93, Hart 28

Morton 56, Crosbyton 33

New Home (W6), bye

Grady 49, Wellman-Union 36

Ropes (W7), bye

Lorenzo 50, Springlake-Earth 38

Whiteface (W5), bye

Sands 45, O'Donnell 41

Spur 61, Crowell 46

Jayton 35, Munday 23

Area round, Region I



Morton 42, Garden City 31

New Home 40, Grady 36

Ropes 85, Lorenzo 27

Sands 46, Whiteface 34

Quarterfinals, Region I

New Home 43, Morton 39

Ropes 42, Sands 38

Semifinals, Region I

Ropes (W7) vs. Nazareth, 8 p.m. Friday, South Plains College's Texan Dome, Levelland

New Home (W6) vs. McLean (W2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, South Plains College's Texan Dome, Levelland

Area round, Region II

Aspermont 43, Spur 27

Hermleigh 49, Jayton 37

TAPPS

4A

Bi-district

Trinity Christian 83, Dallas Shelton 28

Lubbock Christian (HS) 65, Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy 35

Area round

Trinity Christian (26-12) vs. Tyler All Saints (17-14), Saturday, time/location TBA

Lubbock Christian (28-11) vs. Arlington Grace Prep (19-12), time/location TBA

2A

Bi-district

All Saints Episcopal 50, Ovilla Christian 49

Lubbock Southcrest Christian 64, Dallas 1st Baptist 21

Regionals

Lubbock Southcrest Christian (26-0) vs. Granbury North Central Texas (19-6), Saturday, time/location TBA

All Saints Episcopal (11-14) vs. Plano Coram Deo (22-8), Saturday, time/location TBA

