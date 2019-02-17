The West Texas A&M baseball team took three out of four in the series from Regis after a 9-5 victory on a beautiful afternoon at Wilder Park on Sunday.

The No. 10-ranked Buffs were able to get the bats going thanks to Keone Givens and Justin Martinez. Martinez ended the day 2-for-3 which included a three-run homer in the bottom of the third, giving WT a 4-2 lead. Givins was 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs of his own.

Buffs starting pitcher Zach Dixon didn't fair in the decision, but did work five scoreless innings racking up six strikeouts. WT senior reliever Dominic Yearego closed the door on Regis to earn his fourth save. Yearego allowed one hit and struck out three in the final 1 2/3 inning.

The Buffs (11-1 overall) hit the road for a four-game series at St. Mary’s in San Antonio starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

— Kale Steed