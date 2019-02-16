AMARILLO — Lexi De La Cruz scored two goals and tallied three assists to lead Coronado to a 9-1 road win over Palo Duro in District 3-5A play Friday.

With the win, the Lady Mustangs improved to 13-3-1 overall and 6-0 in district play.

Heaven Rosette and Makayla Herrell also scored two goals each, while Kyrstyn Dominguez, Piper Granato and Elaina Barrientes also scored one goal a piece.

Charlotte Poehl led the team with five saves. Carolina Cognasi also had three saves in between the pipes/

The Lady Mustangs will face Amarillo Caprock at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

FRENSHIP 2, ODESSA PERMIAN 0

ODESSA — Ali Holder and Natalie Jones each netted a goal to power Frenship to a 2-0 win over Odessa Permian in a District 2-6A road match Friday.

With the win, the Tigers (11-2-2, 3-0 in district) are set to host Odessa High in a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday contest.

Brogan Ross contributed an assist in Frenship's win.

BOYS

MONTEREY 6, LUBBOCK HIGH 1

Jayden Johns scored three goals as Monterey earned a 6-1 victory over Lubbock High in District 3-5A play Friday.

In the win, Zaaron Gonzalez netted two goals, while Val Gonzalez chipped in one more for the Plainsmen.

Blaze Presley had two assists, while Zaaron Gonzalez dished out to to go along with Luke Holt and Johns tallying one apiece in the triumph.

Monterey is set to take on Caprock at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a road match in Amarillo.