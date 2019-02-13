A pair of power-play goals helped the Texas Stars defeat the Rockford IceHogs 3-2 in Rockford, Ill., Tuesday night.

Michael Mersch scored and assisted on two goals to lead the Stars' offensive attack. The win closes out a four-game road trip in which the Stars went 2-2-0-0.

Philippe Desrosiers made 28 saves on the 30 shots he faced to preserve the win.

Mersch put Texas up in the first period, assisted by Niklas Hansson and Justin Dowling.

Rockford responded with an early power-play goal in the second period by Jacob Nilsson. Luke Johnson and Henri Jokiharju assisted on the power-play score.

Travis Morin gave the Stars the advantage again on the team's first power-play conversion. Mersch and Dowling assisted on the play.

Joel L'Esperance scored the winning goal early in the third period, assisted by Mersch and Ben Gleason on the power play.

Victor Ejdsell brought the IceHogs to within a goal later in the period, but it wasn't enough.

The Stars next host the Tucson Roadrunners for two games beginning Friday at 7 p.m.