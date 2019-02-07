HOWE — Three standout Howe athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday afternoon.

Mason Riggs is headed to Bethany College (Kan.) for both football and baseball while Bryce Krantz chose Southeastern Oklahoma State for baseball and Calley Vick selected the University of Texas-Permian Basin for soccer.

Riggs has played both running back and defensive back for the Bulldogs and was an honorable mention all-district selection as a junior.

In baseball, he was the district’s Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore and was a second-team all-district pick as an outfielder last spring.

He chose the NAIA program over football interest from Austin College, Texas A&M-Commerce and Texas Lutheran. Bethany was the first to show interest in him for baseball.

“Their pitching coach called me and he asked what he needed to do to get me to visit,” Riggs said. “I went down and I loved it. Pulled the trigger right there.”

Once he was in the fold for baseball, the idea of also playing football was on the table.

“My big dream was to not have to choose,” Riggs said. “They’re on board with me playing both. That was a big factor. The work that comes with getting ready for each sport, I think that’s what I do best.”

Bethany went 2-9 overall and 2-8 in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference action in football this past fall and was 12-10 on the baseball diamond last spring

Krantz was a second-team all-district selection as an infielder last season.

He chose the Storm, a Division II program, over Grayson College, Hendrix, Schreiner University and New Orleans.

“It really just felt like home when I stepped on campus,” Krantz said. “I wanted to be close to my family too.”

Southeastern Oklahoma State went 22-23 last season with a 17-15 record in the Great American Conference.

“I had a couple of pitching-only offers but I wanted to hit and play the field as well,” Krantz said.

While Howe does not have a soccer team, Vick has showcased her ability with her club team, North Texas Celtic, which is based out of Sherman, for the past seven years.

Vick has predominantly been a defender but her future will be in the midfield.

She chose UTPB, a Division II program, over Tabor College, Incarnate Word, Central Baptist and Angelo State.

“When I met the team was a big, big factor. I wanted that right team environment,” Vick said. “They have girls that want to work hard.”

In her high school career she became the first female member of the football team, serving as the kicker the past two seasons, as well as playing basketball, running track and as a member of the state qualifying golf team.

“Playing the other sports definitely helped my soccer career,” Vick said. “This was all helping be better for my main focus with soccer.”

UT-Permian Basin went 2-15 this past season and 1-11 in the Lone Star Conference.