Two Austin-area Democrats who narrowly won their Texas House seats two years ago face fierce battles for reelection. Both of them — Rep. Vikki Goodwin, a Realtor from Austin, and Rep. Erin Zwiener, a conservationist from Driftwood — deserve voters’ support in the Nov. 3 election.

Both have championed issues important to their districts, from the highway safety concerns of Goodwin’s District 47 in West Travis County to the protection of dark skies and clean water in Zwiener’s District 45, which encompasses Hays and Blanco counties. As with many members of the Democratic caucus, they also recognize the investments Texas will need to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodwin and Zwiener support expanding Medicaid, a long overdue step that would extend health care coverage to more than a million Texans and provide badly needed revenue to rural hospitals. With the state facing a $4.6 billion shortfall for this two-year budget cycle, Goodwin and Zwiener oppose slashing vitally important health and education programs. Instead, they call for drawing on the Rainy Day Fund and raising new revenue by closing tax loopholes and examining a tax on the flaring of natural gas.

During the Republican primary campaign for District 47, Austin police officer Justin Berry impressed us with his desire to pursue practical solutions over political showboating. He offered thoughtful ideas on addressing homelessness in Austin. But his resistance to expand Medicaid or seek out new revenue sources for the state’s budget shortfall would leave too many Texans without the help they need.

The Republican candidate in District 45, Carrie Isaac, looking to reclaim the seat once held by husband Jason Isaac, declined to meet with us. But her campaign shows a disappointing affinity for conservative talking points. We also remain troubled by reporting this year showing Isaac’s nonprofit Digital Education and Work Initiative of Texas put less than 1% of its revenue toward its stated mission of helping veterans find work, according to the nonprofit’s 2018 tax filing, the most recent available. Isaac suggested the nonprofit provided other forms of assistance to veterans, but she refused to put a reporter in touch with anyone helped by the group.

On balance, Goodwin and Zwiener are the voices their districts deserve. Voters in November should keep them.

The Statesman endorsements in other Legislative races are:

Texas House 48: Rep. Donna Howard. One of the deans of the Travis County delegation, Democrat Howard has notched notable victories in the GOP-led House, including the establishment last session of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force. Her savvy use of budget riders secured funding to address rape kit backlogs, promote safe gun storage and provide free or low-cost materials for some college courses. Even in losing battles — like last session’s House Bill 16 requiring doctors to provide medical care to a fetus that survived an abortion, a wedge-issue scenario that has never been reported in Texas — Howard, a nurse, counters with facts and reason. Bill Strieber, the Republican businessman running in this West/Southwest Austin district, offers an earnest desire to rein in spending, but he can’t match Howard’s 14 years of service in the statehouse.

Texas House 49: Rep. Gina Hinojosa. This isn’t even close. In the Democratic column, we have Hinojosa, an attorney and two-term House member who has been an impressive advocate for health care, public education, voting access and gun safety measures. Her accomplishments last session include bills streamlining assistance for victims of natural disasters and requiring state notification of local dams found to be at risk of failing. In the Republican column, Charles Allan Meyer, is a volunteer caregiver who has done no discernible campaigning. Central Austin residents should hold onto Hinojosa.

Texas House 50: Rep. Celia Israel. This Democratic champion of good government deserves a fourth term in this North Austin/Northeastern Travis County district. Israel, a Realtor, has pushed for improving voting access, shoring up election security and trying to establish whistleblower protections. Equally important, she helped defeat noxious bills like the punitive Senate Bill 9, which would have criminalized honest mistakes by voters, and a sales tax hike/property tax cut that would have benefited only the wealthiest Texans. Even her Republican challenger, fiscal conservative and retiree Larry Delarose, told us he had no quibbles with Israel’s record.

Texas House 51: Rep. Eddie Rodriguez. The longest-tenured member of our House delegation, Democrat Rodriguez has advocated for affordable housing and small businesses in his southeastern Travis County district for nine terms. Outvoted in 2017 on Senate Bill 4, Rodriguez, an attorney, remained a powerful voice against the immigration enforcement law that unjustly invited profiling of Latino residents. A veteran of previous redistricting battles, he is poised to fight for equitably drawn maps next year, when lawmakers will create new district boundaries that will determine how Texans are represented at the state and federal capitols for the next decade. Rodriguez is the obvious choice over Army veteran Robert Reynolds, the Republican challenger.

Texas House 52: Rep. James Talarico. This former middle school teacher earned a shout-out from House Speaker Dennis Bonnen for his role in the school finance reform House Bill 3, a measure that put nearly $12 billion toward shoring up state education spending and reducing the local property tax burden. Talarico, a Democrat, also used his bully pulpit to condemn the disgraceful death of Javier Ambler at the hands of Williamson County deputies, and to demand public reporting of the number of coronavirus deaths at specific senior living facilities. In just one term representing southeast Williamson County, Talarico has proved to be effective, making him the clear choice over Republican Lucio Valdez, a retired police officer and former Hutto City Council member.

Texas House 136: Rep. John Bucy III. The House Democratic Caucus honored Bucy as its Freshman of the Year for good reason: He secured approval of good-government bills improving election transparency, and he established himself as a powerful voice pressing for Medicaid expansion. Bucy, a small business owner representing the areas around Cedar Park and Leander, also worked across the aisle numerous times, notably aligning with Republicans to defeat a bill that would have made it harder for third-party candidates to get on the ballot. Republican challenger and Cedar Park City Council Member Mike Guevara and Libertarian Brian Elliott, both attorneys who advocate for common sense and local control, round out the strongest field we saw in any local House race. But we believe Bucy’s effective opening act deserves an encore.

Texas Senate 21: Sen. Judith Zaffirini. The Senate’s second-highest ranking member — and highest ranking Hispanic and woman — Zaffirini is studious, unflappable and exceptionally effective. In just over three decades, she has passed more bills than any other legislator in Texas history, a feat all the more impressive considering she is a Democrat laboring in a Republican-controlled chamber. Thanks to her efforts, drivers can be cited for texting behind the wheel and state officials are getting important data on injuries at child care facilities. This election she faces a challenge from Republican Frank Pomeroy, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, where a gunman killed 26 people in 2017. Pomeroy makes an admirable call for greater civility in politics. We see that spirit of public service in action with Zaffirini, a Laredo communications specialist whose sprawling district reaches into southeast Travis County.

Texas Senate 24: Clayton Tucker. This Democratic rancher from Lampasas is a welcome alternative to Republican Sen. Dawn Buckingham, a Lakeway ophthalmologist seeking her second term in a district running from southwest Travis County to Killeen and Abilene. Buckingham, who did not meet with us, is campaigning on the predictable GOP talking points of cutting taxes and securing the border. In a candidate questionnaire, she gave the state good marks for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while joining the chorus of GOP leaders who have ginned up fear over Austin’s police budget cuts. Tucker, by contrast, is animated by a desire to improve access to health care, address climate change and increase education funding. Tucker may be the underdog in a race against a well-funded incumbent, but his values are on the money.