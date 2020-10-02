headline

Thanks, Round Rock VFW,

for the best birthday ever

On Sept. 26, we celebrated our dad's -- Paul C. Plough -- 96th birthday with grandchildren, great grandchildren and family friends. My sister had contacted the Round Rock Veterans of Foreign Wars to see if they could send a card. Dad is a World War II and Korean conflict veteran. We received a call saying the VFW was going to do a drive-by parade on motorcycles at 2 p.m. We expected two or three people.

What Dad got was two police cars, a fire engine and about 40 motorcycles that stopped in front of the house where all the veterans thanked Dad for his service and then joined our family and friends in singing "Happy Birthday."

Talk about being dumbstruck.

God bless the fine women and men that make up the Round Rock VFW.

Dad said it was the best birthday ever!

Scott Plough, San Marcos

No surprise that Trump

didn’t prepare for debate

Re: Sept. 27 article, "How Trump, Biden are preparing for debate."

Sunday's article, "How Trump, Biden are preparing for debate," is notable for one sentence: "Trump has decided to skip formal preparation."

This should come as no surprise to anyone. After Trump had been elected but before the inauguration, he was entitled to receive intelligence briefings, but he declined to do so. Since the day he was elected, he has shown no interest in seeking the advice of experts, scientists, experienced government officials, including the ones he himself appointed.

He has followed his whims and inflated ego in endangering the very citizens he swore to protect and demolishing the Constitution he swore to uphold. He has proven himself unworthy of the office of president of the United States.

Kellie Martinec, Pflugerville

Headline should have said

the poorest still struggling

Re: Sept. 22 article, "U.S. household wealth surges in 2nd quarter."

A bold headline in the Statesman recently proclaimed "U.S. household wealth surges in 2nd quarter" to a recent high, jumping 7%.

Further in the article it was stated, "The gains flowed mainly to the most affluent households," with the lowest one-third of job holders' pay remaining 16% below pre-pandemic levels.

This article points out once again the results of Republican administration economic policy for the last 40 years: the rich get richer and the poor grow poorer.

Perhaps your headline should have been "U.S. household wealth surges in 2nd quarter for the wealthiest of Americans, while others struggle."

Ann Deleon, Austin

It’s acceptable to keep

one’s tax liability low

Please allow me to be among the first of your Trump haters' comments regarding Trump's income tax returns and his avoidance of paying more taxes. I wish I could afford the accountants President Trump has had in his employ all these years.

My three very wealthy friends deal with their wealth much differently than I and most of your readers. Wealth has its advantages and these people employ very qualified folks to legally keep their tax liability as low as possible. This is perfectly acceptable. If there were illegalities involved, all these folks would be in trouble along with the taxpayer.

Annual audits are like going for annual medical visits for these wealthy folks Remember though that these wealthy folks are employing many "deplorables " like us, paying other large taxes, being charitable, and often volunteering time and knowledge to help others less fortunate.

While griping, consider that. Enough said.

Mike Edgar, Austin

Editor’s Note: Propublica reported that 2019 brought the lowest IRS audit rate in generations, and that the IRS no longer reports how many audits closed each year for several income brackets.