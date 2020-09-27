AGN Media Editorial Board

It was a memorable week of achievement for the Texas Tech University System with two important moments that should not overshadow each other but which point to the great things that can happen through inspired vision and determined leadership.

Much has been written about the 40,000-student enrollment threshold that was officially shattered earlier this week. Although it is true former Chancellor Kent Hance originally gave life to this intentionally ambitious strategic goal, it could not have been achieved were it not for the commitment of numerous people throughout the system to sustained work and attention to detail.

The Texas Tech University System has come an incredibly long way in a remarkably short time, so it should be no surprise the enrollment goal was eclipsed right on schedule. Still, longtime observers of all things Texas Tech know it wasn’t that long ago when 30,000 students seemed as if it would be the high-water mark. There were those 10 or so years ago who thought it could not be done, but here we are, and the numbers speak for themselves: 40,000 by 2020.

It seems there was a similar line of thought when Texas Tech first began exploring the idea of bringing a veterinary school under its umbrella. There was pushback on the thought, especially from downstate. There was political intrigue. There were even some internal doubts that it would ever happen.

We know how this one turned out, too.

Thanks to a similarly bold vision originally cast by former Chancellor Robert Duncan and eagerly embraced by current Chancellor Tedd Mitchell and Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, this dream has crystallized into reality, despite obstacles and intrigue along the way. To its credit, Tech stayed the course and kept its eyes on the objective.

Because of that singular focus and the excellent work of the West Texas legislative delegation, the vet school became reality at the end of the 2019 session. In the days since, activity has been nonstop on the north side of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center campus in Amarillo.

The latest significant progress on that front occurred earlier this week, when officials announced the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine has received a Letter of Reasonable Assurance of Accreditation. In a nutshell, the accreditation means the school can proceed with accepting applicants for its first class, which will be enrolled for the Fall 2021 semester.

There can be no underestimating the importance of accreditation. It is the lubricant that makes virtually everything else possible in terms of a school or college’s academics.

"To be a comprehensive school, we have to be an accredited School of Veterinary Medicine," TTU School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Guy Loneragan explained in our story. "So five years ago we began developing a comprehensive and a detailed plan to meet the standards of accreditation."

This is an exhaustive and intensive process. An investigative team spent part of the summer reviewing the plan before taking its findings back to the national accrediting body, the full Council of Education. From there, the accrediting body determined Tech’s vet school would meet accreditation standards. Loneragan put it best: "When we received this official notification, that represented the biggest academic obstacle in our path. With this notification, the School of Veterinary Medicine is open for business."

As we have said all along, Tech’s vet school is not simply good for Amarillo and the Panhandle, although it will have tremendous impact in such proximity to the heart of cattle country. For its part, Amarillo’s support for the vet school has been unwavering all along the way. The school is also good for all of West Texas, where future Tech-educated veterinarians can one day practice, and it is good for Texas in general, offering students another outstanding option in addition to the excellent vet school at Texas A&M.

"When you dream something, it’s so fun when it become a reality," Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said in our story. "Texas Tech has given us in Amarillo, from the get-go, a seat at the table, a hand on the plow. And now look at how this project is supporting us at a time where our economy needs a jolt. We invested and now it’s already investing in us, in Amarillo, and the Texas Panhandle."

Like the enrollment goal, the vet school represents years of work on the part of numerous people dedicated to the same cause. It demonstrates what can happen when the recipe is equal parts vision, leadership, collaboration and determination.

In West Texas, this is how dreams become reality – and it is transformative.