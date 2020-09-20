AJ Media Editorial Board

Those skilled in the art of reading between the lines could have surmised several months ago that Dr. John Lang’s sudden decision to resign as Lubbock County Medical Examiner wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment event.

Surely, there had to be some fire burning among the resignation smoke.

That has proven to be true in the aftermath of recently released documents from a former department employee alleging discrimination. Lang stepped down July 13, which was the same day county commissioners approved a settlement agreement between the county and Devontai Gaines, a former forensic investigator in the ME’s office.

In the immediate aftermath of the agreement’s approval, commissioners declined to comment further. Likewise, neither Lang nor Gaines have responded to repeated requests for comment.

This should hardly be surprising. Personnel matters make everyone skittish, and it’s highly likely everyone involved has been advised by legal counsel to refrain from saying anything about anyone involved. Beyond that, the settlement included language requiring Gaines to refrain from public comments regarding his employment with the ME.

And yes, moving on is usually a good thing, but the agreement involved the spending of taxpayer money, and the circumstances that led to that decision are worthy of public scrutiny. Toward that end, AJ Media submitted an Open Records request to the county for documents and communication related to the matter.

That material was released just more than a week ago. A pre-lawsuit letter and email communication outline a troubling workplace environment and a troubled work relationship between Lang and Gaines.

It is important to point out the settlement agreement includes language in which Lang says he denies any liability, but the emails demonstrate a strained and adversarial relationship in an office that has been no stranger to controversy through the years.

Under the agreement’s terms, Lubbock County paid $27,497.58 to Gaines, who in turn released the county from any liability resulting from the alleged discrimination. Lang was not identified in the agreement. A discrimination suit was not filed in court. Instead, Gaines, an African American, sent the pre-suit demand letter seeking damages as a result of alleged discrimination.

For example, the pre-lawsuit letter says, in part: "Dr. Lang became Mr. Gaines’s supervisor in the fall of 2019, and he has engaged in a variety of discriminatory behaviors towards Mr. Gaines and other African-American employees. By way of example, Dr. Lang has referred to Mr. Gaines as a ‘monkey’ and has repeatedly made reference to the fact that Mr. Gaines ‘works for him’ and that Dr. Lang is not ‘his servant.’"

Lang was named Lubbock County medical examiner less than a year ago, and Gaines was a current employee in the office, having been hired by California-based NAAG Pathology Labs, which had been previously contracted with for full-time pathology services. Lang, hired in an administrative capacity, inherited a department buckling under a backlog of case work.

Within months, though, Gaines was seeking a meeting with his new boss and Greg George, the county’s director of human resources, to address his concerns. A few days after that, Lang sent an email to HR in which he asked that Gaines be suspended. He wrote, "I am very concerned that Mr. Gaines has compromised, and is compromising, investigations for Lubbock County, and should be suspended immediately."

In a later email, he wrote, "I am just tired of his lack of work ethic, lack of attention to detail, and constantly having the other investigators do his work."

Gaines was equally unhappy with Lang’s performance as the department’s supervisor. In addition to taking his case to HR, he also emailed County Commissioner Jason Corley, saying:

"Unfortunately, we have all been put in this position where much of what is happening we don’t feel at liberty to speak up in fear of retaliation or simply no resolve. Dr. Lang has made it clear that he was instructed by the commissioners to ‘clean house’ by any means necessary. This was expressed by him upon his arrival."

All of this back and forth between the two men would have certainly made for a less-than-ideal work environment for all the department’s employees. It is fortunate the case never reached a courtroom as it could have proven to be even more costly to county taxpayers.

The released documents support the county’s decision to not only settle with the employee but also move to bring in another medical examiner who can build a positive work culture and oversee the department’s day-to-day operational demands.