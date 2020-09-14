If you’re baffled, here’s

why ’we support Trump’

To all the baffled people out there, this is why we support Trump: Because we value policy over personality, honest talk over false rhetoric. We value freedom from tyranny, freedom to worship without persecution and the right to bear arms. We also value the rights of an unborn child, freedom of the press, and law and order. Finally we value free market capitalism versus Marxism, the right of Israel to remain a nation, respect for our flag and taking a knee to God only.

The "trash bin of history" will be mainstream and cable news, along with this newspaper. After all, there will not be any interesting news after Trump.

Peggy Maxwell, Austin

Equal effort by state

could save kids’ lives

Re: Sept. 7 article, "After 11 foster children die, Texas to be in contempt of court – again."

Texas GOP leaders obsessively enact laws to protect the unborn, to protect the vulnerable and preserve their dignity, while children in foster care continue to die under their watch.

Perhaps if they dedicated as much energy and effort to reforming the foster care system, these deaths could be avoided.

Ha Le, Austin

The president’s supporters

can’t say they didn’t know

Many of our friends here are Trump supporters, and I know them to be people of integrity and decency, but if there is a line that Trump could cross that would lose their support of him, one that he hasn't crossed so many times before, I can't imagine what it might be, and that's depressing.

We've had presidents who have failed us in large and small ways, but this is different because Trump is different. His relentless assault on truth and democracy, his provocations and abuse of power, his instability and emotional volatility, his delusions and gross incompetence are unlike anything before him. He needs to be stopped, and unlike in '16, his supporters can't say they didn't know. Now we know.

Mark Dennis, Austin

Why advocate getting

your exercise in a gym?

Re: Sept. 10 commentary, "Why gyms are essential in the age of COVID-19."

The author, a practicing anesthesiologist and a representative in the Texas House, correctly advocates the benefits of exercise. But why advocate getting that exercise in a gym? Even with best protocols, a confined space where the object is to huff, puff and breathe deeply is just not worth the risk.

We are all saddened by the effects COVID-19 has had on specific businesses. But Texas already made the mistake of opening too early and we’re all paying the price. Our best path forward is to wear our masks, avoid enclosed public spaces when possible, be patient and reduce spread.

For exercise, buy a couple of dumbbells, do pushups, jumping jacks, squats or yoga safely at home. When done, do your physical and mental well-being another favor. Stroll out the door to the great outdoors, breathe freely and go for a nice long walk.

Michael Hovis, Austin

Thanks, Mr. President.

We’ll take it from here.

It’s time to thank our president for all the great things he has done for our country. If not for him, much of the electorate would not know the meaning of misogyny, or quid pro quo, much less be able to define "rule of law."

Surely millions have read our U.S. Constitution anew. Six months without a school shooting, and more than 20 Confederate monuments have been or are scheduled to be removed from public view. More women hold U.S. congressional seats than ever before. There has been reinvigorated interest in racial equality and justice.

Would we be able to say the same if Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, Bernie Sanders, or Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 presidential election? Now is the time for all of us to say, "Goodbye and thank you for your service, Mr. President. We’ll take over now, sir, for only we, the people, can make our democracy great again."

Bob Bateman, Austin

Trump mocking the military

shouldn’t surprise anyone

It should come as no surprise to anyone that President Trump mocked U.S. military veterans and referred to them as "losers" and "suckers." After all he has regularly attacked the military, military commanders and leaders who do not agree with him, including the family of slain Capt. Humayun Khan, and even former prisoner of war John McCain.

Apparently, this president does not recognize sacrifice and patriotism, but is only guided by his own selfishness and quest for more money. Perhaps the real "suckers" (defined by Webster’s Dictionary as a person who is easily deceived) are the veterans who still support this unprincipled man.

Luther Elmore, Austin