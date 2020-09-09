Questioning coverage

of the Trump parade

Re: Sept. 6 article, "Hundreds rally but five boats sink in Lake Travis parade for Trump" and "Texas Digest."

I noticed that the Austin American-Statesman article included four pictures of the Trump boat parade on Lake Travis in the Sunday paper, in addition to a considerable amount of text about the misadventure and flag-waving.

I think this is excessive coverage and it is not clear to me why this gets any more coverage than the shootings in San Antonio, Dallas or Denton. This parade was a political event that should not get free coverage. Further, it looked like most of the participants were not socially distancing or wearing masks.

Bobby Hudson, Austin

Thankful boat parade

injuries weren’t worse

My thoughts and prayers go out to the many victims of the Trump boat parade on Lake Travis. Who knew that this was a possible outcome when hundreds of people celebrate their freedom to gather in close proximity to each other in boats and simultaneously ignore safe boating practices?

No one could have known!

Seriously, I am truly thankful there were no serious injuries or fatalities.

Bill Brink, Austin

Worries that boat parade

will spread zebra mussels

Re: Sept. 6 article, "Hundreds rally but five boats sink in Lake Travis parade for Trump."

Great. Another opportunity for the boaters of Texas to spread the zebra mussels to all Texas lakes and beyond.

Will Trump supporters carefully clean their boats entering and leaving Lake Travis to reduce the zebra mussel contamination throughout our state?

Will the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department station game wardens at public boat docks to ensure compliance with the law? Folks, we still have zebra mussels contaminating Austin water.

I predict the spreading of zebra mussels to other Texas lakes as a result of this rally. After all, Republicans have no concern for the environment. Clean water and a clean environment is not a Republican concern.

Leigh Van Kirk, Austin

Objection to Trump’s

call for voting twice

As an election judge, I object to President Trump urging voters to vote by mail and then vote in person.

In Travis County once a voter is sent a ballot by mail, the voter is flagged as having a ballot by mail form.

If that voter tries to vote in person, that is flagged on the check-in screen. If the voter surrenders the ballot by mail for cancellation, that voter may vote in person. If the voter does not have the ballot by mail form, then the only option is to vote provisionally. The provisional votes are stored separately, and if that voter's ballot by mail is returned, the ballot by mail vote is counted and the in-person provisional vote is discarded.

If the ballot by mail is not received, then the provisional vote is counted. This procedure reduces the chance for fraud to zero. A deliberate double vote just causes more work for the poll workers, which is not appreciated.

Leonard Baumel, Austin

Trying to vote twice is

a violation of the law

During Trump’s "reign," we have witnessed illegal activities, some caused by him, some influenced by him. What we face is a feeling that he remains above the law.

Now he has asked his supporters to first send in a mail-in ballot, then vote in person.

There is only one reason he wants this to happen. And, he figures, him being above the law and all, that no one would call him on the fact this is an illegal activity.

Per the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, "Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so is a violation of North Carolina law."

Mentioned to Attorney General Barr, he shrugs his shoulders, saying the president was just making a point. And the "tweeter in chief" keeps, well, tweeting, raising the fear factor in these United States.

This fish is rotting from the head down. Let’s toss it out.

Doug Simmer, Austin