Roger Stone brought a little bit of the Borscht Belt to the Bible Belt Sunday as he prefaced his personal testimony of coming to Jesus at Global Vision Bible Church on Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, in suburban Nashville, with some classic shtick.

“I think what you are going to see is a whole new level of ministry that is going to come out of this man in an amazing way,” said Pastor Greg Locke in presenting Stone to a gathering of what was probably a few hundred folks gathered under a tent outside his church - a concession to COVID-19 - for the regular Sunday service. “Global Vision Bible Church, get on your feet and welcome Roger Stone to the platform this morning.”

“Thank you, thank you very much, thank you,” Stone said, taking the stage to a warm welcome. “Please. Don’t. Stop. Please don’t stop. Please don’t stop.“

“That’s an old Milton Berle joke,” Stone explained.

Perhaps mindful of the present pandemic, Stone refrained from addressing his audience as “ladies and germs.” But he was referring to another familiar bit of Milton Berle business from his reign as Mr. Television hosting Texaco Star Theater (1948–1955). As recounted in Berle’s New York Times obituary, “when the audience invariably would roar with laughter and then burst into applause, Mr. Berle would hold up one hand like a traffic cop to halt the applause, while his other hand, held down against his thigh, would beckon frantically, urging the audience to applaud still louder.”

I had emailed Stone Saturday to let him know I’d be watching the stream of Sunday’s church service.

“Wait until you get a load of what I am wearing. When one door closes another one opens. Praise the Lord,” he replied.

For 13 years, Stone offered a Best and Worst Dressed List.

In 2019, the best list included Melania Trump - “The most chic and well-dressed first lady since Jackie Kennedy.”

The 2019 worst list included Michael Cohen (“ Garish sports jackets, vinyl windbreakers and badly fitting Italian suits, the Trump Organization lawyer dresses like the outer-boro gangster he talks like. The good news: He won’t need civilian clothes after pleading guilty to multiple counts. More Goodfellas than New York Fixer.”)

And Beto O’Rourke (“America’s progressive boy wonder and resident FAKE HISPANIC is the definition of a `try-hard’ in every element of his life — except when he is figuring out what to wear. Dweeby, washed-out and always swimming in whatever he lands on. Beto doesn’t take chances and couldn’t find a proper necktie or belt for the duration of his campaign against Ted Cruz. He will never be president and we can say that the odds are not in his favor to ever earn a spot on the Best Dressed.“).

“I'm thinking something in a simple but elegant linen sackcloth,” I replied to Stone.

I was, of course, wrong.

“I am doing the full Harry F. Byrd, Sr. - double breasted cream color suit,” Stone informed me Sunday morning.

And that is how he arrived at Global Vision Bible Church, where Pastor Locke was dressed in stone-washed jeans, a bit worn at the knees, on a steamy Sunday.

Roger Stone is at my church! pic.twitter.com/K1jpstl2aC

— Lefty (@LeftyMarkRose) August 30, 2020

After a bit of Berle, Stone reached into the inside pocket of his Harry Byrd suit and pulled out his prepared remarks.

“I am so excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to hear what I have to say.”

“I am so glad to be here. How about that band. Let’s hear it for the band. I don’t know whether to speak or sing. Do you guys know Mustang Sally?”

Stone then told a lengthy joke involving a Tennessean, a Floridian and a New Yorker, all freshly arrived in Hell, who are told by the Devil they can phone home but it will cost them. Turns out the calls to Tennessee and Florida from Hell are quite pricey, but the call to New York is not much at all because, “since Andrew Cuomo became governor, it’s gone to Hell, so now it’s a local call.”

Much of Stone’s testimony amounted to a campaign speech for President Donald Trump and a recounting of his own persecution by federal authorities which led his conviction in November 2019.

From the New York Times:

Mr. Stone, 67, a longtime Republican operative, was convicted of obstructing a congressional investigation into Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign and possible ties to Russia. Prosecutors convinced jurors that he lied under oath, withheld a trove of documents and threatened an associate with harm if he cooperated with congressional investigators. Mr. Stone maintained his innocence and claimed prosecutors wanted him to offer information about Mr. Trump that he said did not exist.

That came from a July 10 story on President Trump, in answer to Stone’s prayers, commuting Stone’s sentence.

President Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend Roger J. Stone Jr. on seven felony crimes on Friday, using the power of his office to spare a former campaign adviser days before Mr. Stone was to report to a federal prison to serve a 40-month term.

In a lengthy written statement punctuated by the sort of inflammatory language and angry grievances characteristic of the president’s Twitter feed, the White House denounced the “overzealous prosecutors” who convicted Mr. Stone on “process-based charges” stemming from the “witch hunts” and “Russia hoax” investigation.

The statement did not assert that Mr. Stone was innocent of the false statements and obstruction counts, only that he should not have been pursued because prosecutors ultimately filed no charges of an underlying conspiracy between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russia. “Roger Stone has already suffered greatly,” it said. “He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!”

Trump commutes sentence of confidant Roger Stone. He was set to go to prison July 14 for lying to Congress and witness tampering. https://t.co/ADoXeCDp5C

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 11, 2020

I will not dwell on Stone’s sins here, but rather on his recent religious experience and what it says about the continuing, perhaps greater-than-ever evangelical Christian devotion to Donald Trump, which has proved indispensable to his political success.

EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone tells me accepting Jesus changed his life. On his prosecutors: "In the old days, I would have wanted to take revenge against every one of them but now I’ve realized that vengeance is God's, it's not mine.” Watch full report on @700club today! @CBNNews pic.twitter.com/iDq8FLKE8q

— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) July 15, 2020

“I stand before you as living proof that prayer works, and that God will deliver his people,” Stone said Sunday.

“I am a 40-year friend of President Donald Trump,” Stone said, establishing his bona fides for any skeptics in his audience. “I wanted him to run for president in 1988. I wanted him to run again in 2000. I wanted him to run in 2012. And I thank the Lord that finally, he decided to run, with God's guidance, in 2016.”

“For my support of Donald Trump. I endured a three-year nightmare,” Stone said, recalling his pre-dawn SWAT-style arrest, which, he said, didn’t even give him time to dress appropriately.

“FBI. Open the door.”



Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/5QHKDB2mfA pic.twitter.com/UeKo7CmXWo

— CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

“But I did emerge from my home in handcuffs wearing a Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong t-shirt. You can get yours at fightback.store,” Stone said Sunday, pitching his tent revival. “Get yours now, because you'll be able to sell it to the Smithsonian later.”

Trump goes to Lake Charles to greet emergency officials today after Hurricane Laura, has people brought to him so he can sign autographs they didn't ask for, and then tells them: "Sell it on Ebay for $10,000...If I put your name on it, it loses value." pic.twitter.com/eqK7M4iarF

— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 29, 2020

Let us pause briefly to note that in February of 2018, Stone appeared before the Oxford Union, part of a speaking tour of England’s most elite schools, and beginning on a familiar note: “Thank you very much. I can’t wait to hear what I have to say.”

Stone said Sunday it was an opportunity to pour his heart out to to evangelist Franklin Graham, son of Billy, that helped him find Christ.

Roger Stone credits @Franklin_Graham with helping him find Christ in the midst of his legal troubles. pic.twitter.com/1jLwLp8HIY

— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 9, 2020

“Well, I'll see what I can do, but let me give you a better piece of advice,” Stone recalled Graham telling him. “`Are you a religious person?’ And I said, `Well, reverend, I was born in the Catholic Church. I received my sacraments there, I was Baptized there. I had my First Holy Communion there. I had my Confirmation there. If you're asking me, `Do I believe in the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ,’ the answer is, `Yes.’ But I confess to you I have not always walked in His way.”

Stone recalled the late pastor, Kim Clement, who prophesied the Trump presidency: “Trump shall become a trumpet, says the Lord.”

“He had a number of extraordinary prophecies, which have come true,” Stone said. “He prophesized that a man would rise from the North to save the American nation, and his name was Donald, and he would be elected president. He predicted, almost to the number, the surge in our stock market and the recovery of our economy. He predicted the failed impeachment against our president.

“And then he spoke about another effort, by the New World Order, in this case Goliath, to take down America.”

At this point Stone loses me a little but, apparently the Lord was asked, “`What is your plan for this giant?’ And He said, `I shall take a simple s(S)tone. Remember that name. And he will hold that s(S)tone up and they will laugh at him. But the plan is so brilliant,’ said the Lord, ` that it could only have come from me.’”

“I do not claim to be the Stone mentioned in that prophecy,” Stone said. “I may be. Maybe I'm not. But I do know this. God spared my life for a purpose. He will reveal to me what it is he wants to do.

“And I am ready to do battle for the Lord,” said Stone, who by this point had long since removed his double-breasted coat, appearing, with his white hair and suspenders, for all the world like the protagonist in a summer stock production of Inherit the Wind, based on events the occurred a couple of hours southeast of here.

Pastor Locke, who three days earlier had been among the invited guests on the South Lawn of the White House for President Trump’s acceptance speech for the Republican nomination for a second term, declared himself impressed by Stone’s preaching.

“You know, it says something about the church landscape in America, when Roger Stone has more gospel and more courage than the average pastor in the United States of America to stand up and risk his life for the truth of Jesus Christ.”

Locke said he had just gotten a text from friends at the sheriff’s office letting him know they had been deluged with calls from people complaining that the church was being used for political purposes.

“Today you've heard a story of life change and yet the critics will say what they will. And the news media will say what they will. And the haters are gonna hate. And people are going to say all manner of evil against this meeting today, and against this man and against his team, but I am convinced that this is just the beginning of what God wants this man to do,” Locke said.

“He's not just a political genius. I believe he is moving into the arena to be a man of God that can stand up and proclaim truth to the nations, and this nation, a friend of presidents. And now a friend of Global Vision Bible Church.”

It was Trump’s ability to trump Sen. Ted Cruz among evangelical voters - with what Cruz believed to be some nefarious help from Stone - that proved decisive in the 2016 Republican nominating contest.

Cruz announced his candidacy for president at Liberty University, which was founded by the Moral Majority’s late founder Jerry Falwell, and was, up until very recently, being led by his son, Jerry Falwell Jr.

But, if Trump was less natural in quoting Scripture than Cruz in his appearance at Liberty, he nonetheless won Falwell’s pivotal endorsement.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Falwell recently fell from grace after a sex scandal.

Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty Univ. & a champion of President Trump, has resigned after the publication of a news story that alleged he and his wife Becki had a years-long sexual relationship with a business associate, via Religion News Service. https://t.co/SDSYByh6ag

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 24, 2020

Giancarlo Granda, the #PoolBoy turned biz partner to @JerryFalwellJr, was on @GMA today & spoke on his relationship with the couple & their real life of drinking, swingers clubs & sexual affairs. It’s scandalous! WATCH: https://t.co/B0Q1Dxz7VG #JerryFalwellJr #LibertyUniversity

— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 28, 2020

Miami swinger's club... https://t.co/dYLY3XZuv4

— Drudge Report Feed (@drudgefeed) August 29, 2020

This is familiar terrain for Stone.

From Jeffrey Toobin’s May 2008 New Yorker profile of Stone, The Dirty Trickster.

Stone served as a senior consultant to Bob Dole’s 1996 campaign for President, but that assignment ended in a characteristic conflagration. The National Enquirer, in a story headlined “Top Dole Aide Caught in Group-Sex Ring,” reported that the Stones had apparently run personal ads in a magazine called Local Swing Fever and on a Web site that had been set up with Nydia’s credit card. “Hot, insatiable lady and her handsome body builder husband, experienced swingers, seek similar couples or exceptional muscular . . . single men,” the ad on the Web site stated. The ads sought athletes and military men, while discouraging overweight candidates, and included photographs of the Stones. At the time, Stone claimed that he had been set up by a “very sick individual,” but he was forced to resign from Dole’s campaign. Stone acknowledged to me that the ads were authentic. “When that whole thing hit the fan in 1996, the reason I gave a blanket denial was that my grandparents were still alive,” he said. “I’m not guilty of hypocrisy. I’m a libertarian and a libertine.”

The Toobin profile began as follows:

A sign inside the front door of Miami Velvet, a night club of sorts in a warehouse-style building a few minutes from the airport, states, “If sexual activity offends you in any way, do not enter the premises.” At first glance, though, the scene inside looks like a nineteen-eighties disco, with a bar, Madonna at high volume, flashing lights, a stripper’s pole, and a dancer’s cage. But a flat-screen television on the wall plays porn videos, and many clubgoers disappear into locker rooms and emerge wearing towels. From there, some of them go into a lounge, a Jacuzzi room, or one of about half a dozen private rooms to have sex—with their dates or with new acquaintances. Miami Velvet is the leading “swingers’ club” in Miami, and Roger Stone took me there to explain the role he may have played in the fall of Eliot Spitzer, the former governor of New York.

For nearly forty years, Stone has hovered around Republican and national politics, both near the center and at the periphery. At times, mostly during the Reagan years, he was a political consultant and lobbyist who, in conventional terms, was highly successful, working for such politicians as Bob Dole and Tom Kean. Even then, though, Stone regularly crossed the line between respectability and ignominy, and he has become better known for leading a colorful personal life than for landing big-time clients. Still, it is no coincidence that Stone materialized in the midst of the Spitzer scandal—and that he had memorable cameos in the last two Presidential elections. While the Republican Party usually claims Ronald Reagan as its inspiration, Stone represents the less discussed but still vigorous legacy of Richard Nixon, whose politics reflected a curious admixture of anti-Communism, social moderation, and tactical thuggery. Stone believes that Nixonian hardball, more than sunny Reaganism, is John McCain’s only hope for the Presidency.

Over the years, Stone’s relationships with colleagues and clients have been so combustible that his value as a messenger has been compromised. Stone worked for Donald Trump as an occasional lobbyist and as an adviser when Trump considered running for President in 2000. “Roger is a stone-cold loser,” Trump told me. “He always tries taking credit for things he never did.” Like Nixon, Stone is also a great hater—of, among others, the Clintons, Karl Rove, and Spitzer. So what happened at Miami Velvet one night last September, he said, amounted to a gift.

“She was sitting right over there,” Stone told me, pointing to a seat at the bar, as we sipped vodka from plastic cups. (Miami Velvet is B.Y.O.B., to avoid the trouble of securing a liquor license, so Stone had brought along a bottle of the brand p.i.n.k.) “We were just having a casual conversation, and I told her I was a dentist,” Stone said. “She told me she was a call girl, but she wasn’t working that night.” Miami Velvet prohibits prostitution on the premises, a point that is emphasized in the four-page single-spaced legal waiver that everyone must sign to be admitted. (Another house rule, which is reinforced by signs on the wall, is “No means no.”) “She told me she had a very high-end clientele—she kept using the word ‘high-end’—athletes, international businessmen, politicians,” Stone said.

“ ‘Like who?’ I asked her,” Stone went on. “She named a couple of sports guys, some car dealers I’d heard of because of their commercials, and then she said, ‘I almost had a date with Eliot Spitzer, the governor of New Jersey.’ ” Stone laughed. “She didn’t know much about politics. So I asked her, ‘Did this guy have a beard?’ ” (Jon Corzine, the governor of New Jersey, has a beard.) No, the woman said, he was a skinny bald guy—a description that fit Spitzer. According to Stone, the woman told him that Spitzer had reached her through her escort service, which listed her as a brunette, but she had dyed her hair blond. So the agency referred the governor to a dark-haired colleague, the woman said, who met up with Spitzer in Miami.

“I asked her what her friend said about Spitzer,” Stone told me. “She said he was nice enough, but the only odd thing was that he kept his socks on. They were the kind that went to the middle of the calf, and one of them kept falling down.”

Stone said that he decided, after hearing the story, to keep the conversation with the woman to himself for the moment. But there was never any doubt that he would eventually deploy it. As Stone puts it in one of the many rules he lives by, “He who speaks first, loses.”

Stone loathes Ted Cruz and his father Rafael more than almost anyone except the Clintons. It is very evident in Stone’s 2017 book, The Making of the President 2016.

Cruz accused Trump’s “henchman, Roger Stone,” of being behind a scurrilous National Enquirer story that appeared in March 2016, at the height of the Republican primary campaign.

“Mr. Stone is a man who has 50 year of dirty tricks behind him,” Cruz said. “He’s a man for whom a term was coined for copulating with a rodent. Donald Trump may be a rat, but I have no desire to copulate with him.”

Stone denied responsibility for the National Enquirer story, but, in his book, he takes great pleasure in how it, and another, even more sensationalist Enquirer story, got to Cruz.

From Stone’s book: “When Donald Trump correctly said that Ted Cruz’s father was present in New Orleans with Lee Harvey Oswald, it had the desired effect. I thought Cruz would lose his mind.”

For more on this I turn to a First Reading I wrote back in May 2016, Will God punish America for rejecting Ted Cruz, and if not, what’s up with that?

On Tuesday morning, as the polls were opening in Indiana, Trump was on a telephone interview with Fox News when he had this to say about Rafael Cruz, Ted’s father:

“You know, his father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald being, you know, shot. I mean the whole thing is ridiculous. What is this? Right prior to his being shot, and nobody even brings it up. I mean, what was he doing -- what was he doing with Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before the death? Before the shooting? It’s horrible.”

As I wrote last week:

What had apparently set Trump off was a video clip Fox aired of the elder Cruz, a pastor and frequent surrogate for his son, in Indiana.

“I implore, I exhort every member of the body of Christ to vote according to the word of God and vote for the candidate that stands on the word of God and on the Constitution of the United States of America,” Rafael Cruz said. “And I am convinced that man is my son, Ted Cruz. The alternative could be the destruction of America.”

“I think it’s absolutely horrible that a man can go and do that, what he’s saying there,” said Trump, whose ability to out-poll Ted Cruz with conservative evangelical voters in many primary states has proved critical to his success.

Other Cruz surrogates and supporters have also identified the Texan as God’s chosen candidate.

“Make no mistake, we are being watched,” broadcaster Glenn Beck said at a Cruz rally Sunday in La Porte, Ind. “We’re being watched by our maker. ... Every single state is being required, and I believe -- and they’re going to rake me over the coals for saying it, so be it -- I believe that’s the Almighty God saying, ‘Each one of you, I want you to stand and you choose: good or evil?’ Which way will we go?”

Katrina Pierson, national spokeswoman for Trump, said it was precisely that kind of apocalyptic, good-and-evil religious language -- suggesting that God would wreak vengeance on America if Trump were elected -- that galls Trump.

“Mr. Trump is just pointing out all these ridiculous things that we’ve heard that have just been hovering over the Cruz campaign,” Pierson said.

On the heels of Trump’s comments on Fox, Cruz held an impromptu press conference in Indiana at which he proceeded to describe Trump, in vivid detail, as something like Lucifer in the flesh - an amoral, pathological liar, serial philanderer, and narcissist.

Of this last assessment, Cruz said, Trump is “a narcissist at a level I don’t think this country has ever seen. Donald Trump is such a narcissist that Barack Obama looks at him and says, “Dude, what’s your problem?”

I thought when he delivered that line that it was the weakest in his otherwise persuasive tirade, because it was a cheap partisan shot and weak attempt at humor that undermined his essential point that Trump is sui generis in his awfulness. But also, I thought, gazing into the pond of self-regard this campaign, Cruz might also have seen his own reflection. After all, in a large and pretty religious Republican field, Cruz was the only candidate who was routinely introduced and presented by surrogates - especially including his father - as God’s anointed candidate.

Cruz didn’t have to say God said vote for me, because other people, again especially including his father, said it for him. And, if it made him the least bit uncomfortable to be so described, he could have pulled Papa Cruz aside at some point and whispered in his ear, “Dad, love ya ,but ixnay on the annointedyay.”

But, not having done that, and having been introduced time and again as God’s chosen, well, as Jeff Foxworthy might put it, “You might be a narcissist if you think you are God’s choice to be president and that, if you are not elected, God just might smite America.”

Now, we know, thanks to PolitiFact (a source the Cruz disparages as “a new, particularly noxious species of yellow journalism that is beginning to infect what passes for modern political discourse”), that Trump’s maligning of father Cruz was without foundation, earning a Pants on Fire rating.

Trump’s charge appears to be based on a National Enquirer report alleging that Rafael Cruz is the man standing next to Oswald in a photo from 1963. But technical experts told PolitiFact that no such firm conclusion is possible given the quality of the photograph, and several historians of the period told us they’ve never seen Cruz’s name come up in connection with Oswald.

But, as far as I know, PolitiFact has not checked out the claim that Cruz was God’s anointed candidate for president, and that God might visit destruction upon the land if Cruz were not elected.

Presumably, we will find out in due time, but, either way, this presents a dilemma for us and for Cruz.

If, in the coming months and years, America is destroyed, it will prove Rafael Cruz et al. right, and will make his son a shoo-in in 2020 as the ultimate, I-told-you-so candidate. Only, for that to happen, America will have been destroyed so it will be very much a Pyrrhic victory.

Alternatively, if America proceeds on its merry way under President Trump or President Clinton, Rafael Cruz and Co. will appear to be just so many doomsday cultists who made the mistake of setting a date for the end of times near enough to be disproven.

Cruz himself was forever talking about America being on the edge of the abyss, and if, four years hence, his rhetoric still suggests we are teetering on that same abyss he will be in danger of being seen as, well, the man who cried abyss. (Though, perhaps in such cases, abyss is as good as as mile - yes I did attend the O.Henry Pun-Off Saturday.)

It seems to me there needs to be some accountability here.

And so I put the question to John Fea, chair and professor of history at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and also writer of the very interesting blog The Way of Improvement Leads Home: reflections at the intersection of American history, religion, politics, and academic life.

My Q:

My question is that, per Rafael Cruz and others, God will now wreak his vengeance on America for not electing Ted, but how will we know? Could that just mean the election of Trump or does there need to be some more tangible wreckage - earthquake, floods, plague, nuclear annihilation? Is there any accountability? Or can Rafael use the same line again in four years with impunity? Is he just another end-of-days guy who pushes the date back as needed?

Fea’s reply:

“Good question. In this view of the world just about anything can be viewed as divine judgment. Every “anti-Christian” move that Trump makes will be a sign of this judgment. (Especially if he gets elected and does not appoint a religious conservative to the Supreme Court). If Trump loses, a Hillary presidency will be interpreted as judgment. Of course if something catastrophic happens this will also be seen as a sign of judgment. Think Pat Robertson or Jerry Falwell blaming 9-11 on gays.

“There is a long history of these kinds of prophetic jeremiads in American evangelicalism/Christianity going all the way back to the Puritans in the 17th Century. The idea is that God is in a special covenant with the United States much in the same way that God was in a covenant with Israel in the Old Testament. When the nation conforms to the teachings of the Bible (and elects someone like Ted Cruz) God will bless the nation. If the culture does not conform to biblical teachings then God will punish. Think of Cruz’s use of Chronicles 7:14.

(“If My people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.)

“So yes, Rafael can use this line of argument (if you can call it an argument) over and over again. He is not the first to use it, and he will not be the last.

“On a somewhat related matter, I thought it was interesting when Cruz said in his post-Indiana speech that he was `optimistic’ about the future of liberty in the United States when earlier in the morning, during his attack on Trump (and throughout the entire campaign), he said that we were `at the edge of the abyss.’

“It’s all politics.”

Maybe, but it seems to me that if Cruz in 2020 is going to re-stake his claim to being the anointed, it would be nice if he could point to a plague or two that was unambiguously visited upon the land in divine retribution for his defeat. Say a national infestation of head lice that forced the closing of all public and private schools and left home-schooling as the only alternative. Or perhaps a failure of the power grid that left only those states that Cruz did not win in darkness. Or a rain of hail that riddles Manhattan. Or a contagion of boils that only afflicts Hoosiers. Or the death of the first-born of all those evangelical voters who somehow chose Trump over Cruz in the primaries.

Well, I guess we have our answer.

America rejected Ted Cruz for Donald Trump and was visited with a plague. Plus chaos, strife, anarchy, mayhem. And we are still perched on the edge of the abyss.

But the Cruzes are now allied with Trump. So what is God’s play here?

Are we being punished for electing a president who has been embraced by God’s original choice? That hardly seems right.

Isn’t there someone who knows how things work, who knows all the ins and outs, who has dwelled in darkness but is now bathed in the light who could fix things?

Get me Roger Stone.

