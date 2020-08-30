There are two things I’ve always really appreciated. I really love to read and write and I love cars.

There is something about a beautiful automobile that speaks to me when I see it or get to drive it. Over the years I have had the pleasure of owning many of the cars I always wanted as a teenager.

Now that most of those cars are 20-plus years old, many of them have gone from unattainable to relatively affordable. One of my favorites was a 1995 Dodge Viper. This was the first iteration of the Viper and it was a roadster. It didn’t have windows a roof or outside door handles and yet it was automotive perfection.

The black paint job was a work of art. It would shine with a black that seemed to suck the light out of the air. This was around 2009 and even though it was a 15-year old car, it only had 17,000 miles on it.

I was in Afghanistan for months on end when I owned this car and there was nothing better to look forward to than getting to wash, wax and drive it. The repurposed V10 sounded like an old UPS truck when you gassed it, but it was a magical sound every time I heard it.

I decided while I owned that car that life was too short to drive an unimaginative get you from place a to place b car so I have always tried to have something that puts a smile on my face and makes me want to take the long way home.

The next car I bought was another childhood fantasy. It was a 1991 BMW M5. This was BMW’s first real foray into sports sedan territory. It was big, black and had over 300 horsepower, a feat in the early 90’s from a small V6.

If you have ever seen the movie "Ronnin" with Robert Di Niro, you know what I am talking about. It’s the sedan they used in the famous chase scene. It had the old school BMW four round headlights and just screamed "the ultimate driving machine."

Unlike the Viper, it had a back seat and since we had two kids I needed the extra space. I always wondered why on the Viper the sun visor had a sticker informing me that the safest place for children was in the back seat. I have made the mistake before of owning a big truck or SUV, but I hated every minute of them.

There is something inspiring about getting into a car with imagination and beauty and not utilitarian work horses. This brings me to my current vehicle. It is another car from my all-time list although I would prefer a 90’s model they have gone up in price way outside of what I spend on my cars. S

So I got a 2002 model Porsche 911 convertible. This was the year Porsche made significant changes to the 911 and many of the Porsche purists hate it. They went from old-school air-cooled engines to water-cooled and I think the biggest thing they did was change the headlight design.

People say the headlights for this generation look like fried eggs and not the classic round lights associated with the 911. Because of this, it is the best sports car bargain on the market with many examples easily in a moderate budget.

The flat six engine is another one that has its own sound and will make you grin from ear to ear. I can’t say enough how much I enjoy even running to the grocery store even though getting more than a carton of milk in the trunk is asking a lot it is worth it.

David Koen is an Amarillo native who owns Doche Cleaders and is an active member of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. Learn more at dochecleanersamarillo.com