As we observe the 85th anniversary of Social Security this week, it’s a good time for Texans to redouble efforts to hold our congressional and presidential candidates accountable this fall for strengthening Social Security for current and future generations.

This is even more critical today as the pandemic and its economic impact bring dark new clouds over the program’s future.

Social Security today allows 3.3 million Texans to enjoy retirement with dignity. One out of every four households relies on the program for 90 percent or more of its income. Nearly 22 million Americans — including more than 1 million Texans — would be in poverty without it.

Signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Aug. 14, 1935, Social Security remains highly popular across the political spectrum, and recent polls reveal it will be front-and-center in voters’ minds this fall. It is a key component of AARP’s "Protect Voters 50+" educational campaign.

For generations, Social Security has been helping retirees, people with disabilities, and children and their families. It is especially important for women who, compared to men, typically live longer, accumulate less savings and receive smaller pensions. For many Black and Latino workers who may have lower lifetime earnings and higher disability rates than their white counterparts, Social Security is a lifeline.

My grandmother spent many years as a domestic worker and was among those most helped by Social Security. Today, my husband and I are blessed to be in a different economic position than she was, but Social Security is nevertheless an important part of our retirement plan.

We’re not alone. AARP volunteer Gene Schneider of Austin wrote to us and said, "My wife, Kathy, and I have enjoyed 12 years of retirement so far. Our Social Security benefits have bolstered our sense of security that, together with other retirement income, we could conceivably outlive our resources without financially burdening our sons and their families."

Don and Julia Castellano-Hoyt, a retired couple in their 70s from San Antonio, told us that Social Security has been a blessing, particularly during the pandemic as new medical issues surfaced in their household, requiring hospitalizations and additional prescription drugs.

"We have been able to manage to cover those additional unplanned expenses because we receive Social Security. It provides us with the cushion and lifeline we need to continue to meet the daily expenses of maintaining our health and our household," they told me.

But there are threatening clouds in the horizon. Until just weeks ago, Social Security was projected to pay full benefits for just more than 15 years, until 2035. At that point, the program would start running a funding shortfall while still paying nearly 80 percent of its current benefits, pending action by Congress and the White House to ensure that full benefits would not be interrupted.

But a report issued in May by the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania projects that the trust funds could run dry as early as 2032 as a result of COVID-induced job losses, lower earnings and lower interest rates.

When Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law, he was ensuring "the security of home, the security of livelihood and the security of social insurance." Those principles are worth protecting and defending today as much as they were back then. And we must all do our part when we go to the polls this fall to send a clear message that we value — and depend on — the future of Social Security.

James is the volunteer president of AARP Texas, which has nearly 2.3 million members.