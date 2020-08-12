The child care industry is essential to the Texas economy. However, this industry is under dire threat from the coronavirus, with many child care providers closed or at risk of shutting down, as they are unable to profitably operate in this environment. It is urgent that both our federal and state governments invest now in our child care industry.

In 2019, according to the Committee for Economic Development, the child care industry in Texas provided more than $3.64 billion of revenue. Such facilities also supported about $5.04 billion in related productivity, the value of parents being able to work because their children were safely cared for.

Parents and employers need a functioning child care system. Limited access to child care forces parents to make choices that undermine their family’s safety and job security, and our state’s businesses can’t fully reopen without employees to do the work.

When parents cannot place their children in child care, they are often unable to return to work, creating further economic distress among households, communities and the state. Additionally, lack of access compromises early learning opportunities, which can negatively affect children’s developmental and academic outcomes and the long-term health of the economy.

As with many other segments of our economy, the coronavirus has been devastating to the child care industry. Many providers do not have the financial means, facility space or staff capacity to implement adequate social distancing and hygiene guidelines that limit the spread of coronavirus, increasing the risk of children and providers to contract the coronavirus. In turn, they can take the virus home to their families. Some 2,207 cases of COVID-19 have arisen from child care centers in the past month. In reality, there have likely been more cases because self-reported data are often under reported, and coronavirus can remain undetected.

In Texas, nearly 30% of child care providers are closed. This number is likely to grow. Many of those that are open are operating under strict rules that limit the number of children they can serve, which reduces revenue, while they face higher operating costs because of new sanitation and safety measures.

Compounding these problems is the cost of child care to families. It was expensive even before the current health crisis. The average yearly cost for infants in a quality child care center is close to $15,000, nearly as much as the annual tuition cost of attending a public four-year college.

The long-term effect of the coronavirus on the child care industry has yet to be determined. But in the short term, the Texas economy will suffer setbacks from the closures and limited spaces among child care settings. To mitigate this, Texas legislators at the federal and state level must take action and extend greater financial support to families that need child care and to child care providers.

We offer four recommendations: First, Congress should approve at least $50 billion in funding to save the child care industry. Second, Texas needs to provide continued support for low-income, working families in our child care subsidy program. Third, the state should increase stabilization grants to child care providers to keep business afloat through passthrough and private funds; and fourth, Texas should provide specific financial resources to providers to cover the cost of cleaning and disinfecting supplies.

Texans want to get back to work. However, that won’t be completely possible without safe, affordable and accessible child care for all working families.

Sanborn, who has a doctorate in education, is the president and CEO of Children at Risk, a Texas based nonprofit focused on research and advocacy for children, and co-chair of the Texas Family Leadership Council (TXFLC). Williams is vice chair of the board of trustees of Austin Community College, and a member of the TXFLC in Austin.