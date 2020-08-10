I’m lying in bed peacefully. I’m in that first stint of drifting off before the inevitable waking up of a child during that experience I use to call "deep sleep." You know, that mystical time where the moon and stars pass overhead unbeknownst to your closed eyes and 3-year-olds don’t stage whisper, "I have to go pee" into your ear.

Suddenly, I’m abruptly jarred out of sleep by an explosion. I’m bolt upright and ready for war. Dads (OK, some dads), you know the feeling. Something goes bump in the night and you know it’s a surprise attack on your house and family.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a branch falling, punk kids throwing eggs or a family of raccoons using a battering ram on the garage door: you’re handling it like the Al Qaeda assault it feels like in the middle of the night.

I throw on my glasses, cursing my weak retinas for requiring assistance to do their one job. Rigid as a German Shorthaired Pointer on the trail I exit the bedroom. I’m armed, after all this is war, but how I’m planning to wield the 3-inch flashlight in my hand as a weapon is not clear. Much like my sleepy, deficient eyes.

I pause in the hall and listen. I hear everything. The clock ticking in the living room, the refrigerator humming in the kitchen, the fan running in the boys room, the attackers loading a second grenade into the RPG. Yes, I’m certain now the explosion was a grenade. But where did it hit?

I creep down the hall toward the front of the house. I’m impressed with how quietly I move. Like a bobcat silently prowling the forest without disturbing a single leaf. If bobcats were barefoot, wore boxers and the forest was carpeted that is.

After surveying the house, assessing every access point, and confirming everything is secure, I head back to bed. I’m still alert but more in the way a golden retriever is after fetching a ball instead of a pointer on the hunt.

Then I sleep the sleep of the awakened parent, which is to say I don’t. I know there was a loud explosion and while it must have been outside the house I’m still way too on-edge to conk out.

Morning comes like a farmhouse rooster, obnoxious and inevitably. Stiff-muscled and dry-eyed, I fuel the ‘ol noggin with coffee and make a round of the property inside and out. There’s no sign of any attacks, raccoon led or otherwise, and certainly no evidence of a grenade explosion. I’m perplexed.

And then I forget about it. Sunlight, and the semi-abrasive texture of the five boys’ personalities at 7 in the morning, scrub away the shadowy memory of the overnight attack. I go on with the daily battles of life.

Later that evening the forgotten puzzle from the night falls into place unexpectedly. My wife comes in from the garage asking if I forgot about putting a can of soda in the garage freezer. I didn’t put a can in the freezer, but now that she mentions it, the 4-year-old had brought me a can of that type of soda the day before when I asked him to fetch a beer.

I bet he put it in the freezer instead of the fridge. And later that night, as cans of soda in freezers have been known to do, it exploded.

Mystery solved and lessons learned. Never, ever fail to consider the possibility of an inside job. And never trust a 4-year-old.

