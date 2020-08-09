The summer before my junior year of high school, I attended a basketball camp, where I learned more than I ever imagined about a game I loved and where I was called "a big, stupid SOB" by one of the coaches because I didn’t move as quickly as he thought I should to start a drill.

Heck, I was a teenager. But it left a mark, and more than 40 years later I’ve never forgotten it. Likely, just about any high school and college athlete of a certain age can recall an incident or two of verbal abuse on the field, in the lockerroom or during practice.

It’s just the way things were. Didn’t make it right, but athletes really only want one thing – the opportunity to play. And coaches are the sole and powerful conduit to playing time.

So you go along to get along.

Things have changed through the years. Especially athletes. This may be most true at the college level where they have more leverage and options than ever.

This was one of my takeaways after reading the long and troubling saga regarding the current state of the Texas Tech women’s basketball program that ended with the abrupt firing of head coach Marlene Stollings late Thursday.

The trigger incident that made that happen apparently was the excellent investigative story by USA TODAY and The Intercollegiate that dropped just two days earlier. It is a reminder of the power of journalism and its ability to tell a story that might not otherwise ever be told. This is the bread and butter of the print medium, producing stories with depth, insights and context that other media, more inclined toward community cheerleading than straight-up reporting, often treat as radioactive.

Whether folks at Tech were hoping this one might just go away will never be known. The story articulating player allegations of the "toxic culture" in a program overseen by Stollings told a harrowing tale of how the head coach and her staff repeatedly traded in fear, intimidation and retribution in dealing with athletes.

Let’s not forget that while the story became public this week, athletic director Kirby Hocutt and others at Tech have been aware of these allegations for months. They had access to what transferring players were saying in exit interviews. The fact that a dozen players exited, including seven recruited by Stollings during her two seasons, is the reddest of flags. Yes, personnel turnover is a requisite part of any coaching change, but rarely does it rise to the level of "abandon ship."

Here’s something that caught my attention. Once the story became public, no players came to Stollings’ defense. That silence is starkly telling. Another thought: if the story hadn’t become public, would Stollings still be the head coach preparing to make $740,000 in base compensation for the season?

Hocutt made the right decision, although it appears to have been made at least a year late and in the face of intense national media scrutiny, which will not abate in the short term. No doubt, the university’s crisis communication wagons are circled for the days ahead.

It’s easy to second-guess now, but certainly Hocutt should have vetted Stollings’ credentials more closely. Her top assistant, Nikita Lowry Dawkins, a documented focal point of similar allegations at New Mexico State years earlier (a stint not included in her official Tech bio; she was fired Friday), should have been monitored by someone besides the head coach. Ralph Petrella, the strength coach who resigned in the spring after being made aware of allegations that ranged from body shaming to sexual harassment, is suddenly one more poster boy for the #metoo movement.

Why weren’t these athletes listened to by someone with the stroke to do something about it? One or two athletes? Maybe you move on. A dozen saying many of the same things? That seems like grounds for a deep dive into every operational aspect of the program. Instead, Tech has sustained a reputational black eye.

Stollings is known for her ability to turn programs around quickly, and the Lady Raiders had their first winning record in seven years last season. But the bloom is off that rose. Some things must be more important than wins and losses. Hopefully, it will always be that way, but the money now at stake in college athletics regularly contributes to a win-no-matter-what mentality.

There is a dramatic difference between a coach who is tough and demanding and a coach who is emotionally and verbally abusive. When a coach recruits an athlete to come to his or her school, they give that athlete’s family an implicit promise the young person will be taken care of, looked after and challenged to realize their potential as person, student and athlete. By the way, that promise is also made on behalf of the institution.

The days of the ranting, screaming, in-your-face coach are thankfully vanishing. Athletes have changed, and this is the important part: They don’t deserve sexual harassment, emotional or verbal abuse. Other, more effective motivational tools exist, and it’s a safe bet that an unknown number of would-be Lady Raiders have quietly crossed the school off their list of possibilities in the past few days. Bad news travels somewhere near the speed of light in the age of social media shares.

Eventually, we will get around to what comes next. The Lady Raider program, 1993 NCAA champions, needs a healing balm and a new look, and it needs them quickly. The next coach will require two complementary items: Impeccable coaching credentials and a squeaky-clean pedigree, which assuredly will be zealously verified by Tech.

This story is ultimately about head coaches and accountability. The truth is college coaches pretty much have the keys to the kingdom. They oversee every aspect of their programs and surround themselves with intensely loyal people. They sign off on every hire, and their authority is absolute. They are also some of the best paid people around.

What’s next here? Hopefully, reforms and protocols aimed at strengthening accountability measures for coaches, safeguards for athletes and additional oversight for programs. Tech has the chance to learn from an unseemly chapter in its athletic history and move forward.

It’s not just the best way. It’s the only way.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.