Jerry King Taylor, 80, of Coleman died Aug. 2, 2020.

The family will host a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at the First United Methodist Church, 500 W. Liveoak St. in Coleman. Burial will be in the Coleman City Cemetery. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church.

He was born to Joe K. Taylor and Karen Ruth Sullivan Taylor in Roscoe, Texas, on Nov. 6, 1939. He married Ruth Ann Hemphill in Coleman on June 6, 1964. He was a rancher, and his career included managing ranches in Coleman and Gonzales counties and far South Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Taylor; daughters, Elizabeth Allen and Josaphine Brown; and five grandchildren,.

Memorials may be made to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation Scholarship fund or a charity of their choice.

