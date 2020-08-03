I don’t know if you’ve cruised around the interwebs lately and observed any of the multitudinous raging dumpster fires that are social media comments and posts, but it makes you wonder: who was this created for? Well, I think I cracked the code when it comes to social media.

But let’s define some terms. Social means "marked by friendly companionship and relations." This is the part where you laugh uncontrollably. There is no way someone newly scrolling through social media would think that environment is in general friendly or concerned with companionship.

Social media isn't "social" so much as it is sharing. And by sharing I mean you just spew out your opinion and updates about yourself. It's very one-sided. It's like a toddler "sharing." My 3-year-old thinks he's sharing if my wife gives him a bite of her cake. He’d probably think the same with me but I don’t share cake.

So, when the Tweetfacegram user thinks they're being social because they’re posting information on their timeline for their "friends" to see, they’re really just being like the 3-year-old "sharing" cake. They’re getting all the benefits and taking a bite out of the reader’s time.

Also, when I say Tweetfacegram (my catchy catch-all social media descriptor) user, it’s worth stopping to ask who the user is. Typically the user is the person who signed up on the platform, or subscribed to the software, or is operating the device. But these days they might be more accurately described as the "use-ees."

From signing away all privacy and control of your personal data, there’s little doubt the Tweetfacegram company is using you in more and more meaningful ways than you are using their product.

To get the focus back on the person using the technology, I like the idea of turning the term "user" into an acronym: Ultimatum Staters and Excited Responders (USERs). "Anyone who likes X is no friend of mine." These sorts of statements are abundant online. And they remind me of those ultimate ultimatum makers — kids. "If you won’t give me candy, you hate me." To the swift reply that they’re not having candy, there is an immediate excited response.

So what does all this tell us? That "social" media were created for toddlers! Honesty, if I described a place as being "full of tantrum throwing, egocentric humans who demand instant gratification," I could be talking about a day care or any number of social media platforms.

Does it seem like more and more adults are acting like children? It may be because as the tools of communication advance, the messaging becomes more primitive. Or at least the bar for thoughtfulness or reasoning is lowered.

Marshall McLuhan famously said, "the medium is the message." If that’s true, I’m afraid the message these days in the most common media is one of vitriolic selfishness.

You probably remember or have heard about those PSAs in the late ’60s that said, "It’s 10 p.m., do you know where your children are?" to try and drive attention toward responsible parenting.

Well, I’m thinking of starting a similar one like this: It’s 2020, do you know where your children are learning their manners, their social skills and their reasoning skills?

Tune in to Tweetfacegram to find out.

