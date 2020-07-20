Delay starting school

until there’s a vaccine

Common sense rules. The government has said it’s possible a coronavirus vaccine could be available by 2021. The president and some politicians are demanding we send our children to school before the cure arrives. Why can’t we expand the school time from when the cure arrives into 2021 summer?

No one wants their child or our teachers to be killed by this virus. We are being asked to risk their lives (and the lives of their families). Texas needs to lead the nation in protecting children and their families, and delay the start of school until the vaccine is available. Do not let politicians control our families’ lives. Force them to obey "we, the people" — or else!

Jim Denton, Gatesville

When spreading the

virus merits jail time

Re: July 14 letter to the editor, "Governor and his mask order need to go."

Our Constitution allows people to say or write stupid things. I’m OK with this. But your freedoms are not limitless.

If testing and tracing proves you spread COVID-19 to others and they were harmed or — God forbid — killed, you should be jailed. And I would applaud a long sentence for you or anyone deliberately or carelessly harming others. Fair?

Bill Young, Manor

Erect new monuments

honoring today’s heroes

Given the ongoing removal from university campuses and public grounds of certain commemorative statues celebrating Confederate figures from the Civil War, it would seem to me that we are also, by so doing, opening up spaces suitable to erect new works honoring some of today's American heroes.

I would like to nominate Robert Mueller, Alexander Vindman and Dr. Anthony Fauci for openers. All unquestionably true American patriots who have made immeasurable personal sacrifices on behalf of our country.

Terry Conlan, Austin

Prove that wearing

a mask doesn’t work

An easy way for conservatives to prove us wrong about the efficacy of wearing a mask and social distancing is to do it and see what happens.

Since there is a two-week lag in results, commit to it for three weeks just to be clear. If the pandemic continues unabated, feel free to gloat. Big boost at election time for the winners. Seriously: prove it.

Kerry McCarty, Austin

Change is a bid to adjust

data for Trump’s benefit

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should not be undercut by having hospitals report to the Health and Human Services Department. The American people know this is just an attempt to adjust data for the benefit of Donald Trump and to the detriment of the American people.

The American people are smart enough to know what the president is trying to do. And politicians who support this move do so at their own peril.

James Oberkrom, Austin

Siegel’s 2018 showing is

why District 10 is in play

Re: July 11 article, "In the name of science, 314 Action labels Mike Siegel a loser."

Mike Siegel’s performance in the 2018 U.S. Congressional race – "losing" by 4%, according to 314 PAC – is the reason District 10 is now in play.

Mike accomplished this with only grassroots support and campaigning after work and on weekends. He is supported by almost every Democratic club in Travis County for a reason. Mike’s hundreds of volunteers are working tirelessly for a reason.

Mike has spent the last three years working to unseat McCaul. As an experienced organizer and civil rights attorney for progressive causes, he also has the endorsement of countless unions and progressive organizations, as well as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. As a past donor to 314, I am disgusted by their distorted, negative advertising. Mike’s experience, knowledge and commitment speak for themselves. If our goal is to unseat McCaul, Mike Siegel is the only choice.

Ana Salas-Porras, Austin