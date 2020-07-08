As a harm reduction paramedic, my goal is to keep people healthy and alive. The most prominent hurdle obstructing this goal is not a virus or bacteria, but barriers erected by other people. For example, Austin faces a difficulty getting naloxone — the medicine that reverses overdoses from opioids like heroin, fentanyl, or oxycodone — in the hands of people who need it.

In April, my colleagues at Texas Overdose Naloxone Initiative presented a donation of naloxone to the Austin Police Department, worth over $250,000, that would equip every officer with a life-saving dose. APD refused it. Police Chief Brian Manley questioned the need to train officers on administering naloxone, saying paramedics typically arrive first at such calls.

In the weeks since, overdose 911 calls in Austin have tripled, a pattern we’re seeing across the country. APD’s refusal to carry naloxone is confounding, because police officers often carry emergency medical supplies, such as tourniquets for severe bleeding or automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for cardiac arrest. Police officers in Williamson County have carried naloxone since 2019. Sometimes officers come across a person who needs help even though 911 hasn’t been called; it’s essential they have the life-saving tools they need.

I’ve given out hundreds of doses of naloxone here in Central Texas, and I usually get the same anxious follow-up question: "What do I say when I call 911? The cops will come, right?" That fear means most overdoses go unreported to 911. My advice: Tell dispatchers that your friend is having trouble breathing. Don’t mention drugs.

Despite naloxone being legal, our participants frequently report law enforcement confiscating it and leveraging its presence to initiate vehicle searches. A life-saving medicine has been seized upon as a way to drive people who use drugs further away from evidence-driven, compassionate support. And unlike 32 other states, Texas does not have a Good Samaritan law to shield people from prosecution after calling 911 for help with an overdose. Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed such a measure in 2015.

A sticking point for many in the broader discussion of defunding the police is the unknown. If the police aren’t the answer to our every urgent concern, then what is? While APD’s rejection of enough free naloxone to save thousands of lives represents a failure in leadership and foresight, it also makes the point that drug use and addiction should not be treated as criminal justice issues. They are public health issues.

While many of us imagine jail or prison as an opportunity for people who use drugs to "kick the habit" in a drug-free environment, studies have shown that not only is this rare, but drugs are easy to find behind prison walls. Drug-related arrests and convictions are also profoundly inequitable along racial lines. Despite using drugs at rates approximately equal to white people, Black and Latino people account for nearly 80% of federal and 60% of state prisoners serving time for drug-related charges.

The War on Drugs has conservatively cost the U.S. over a trillion dollars, with no reduction in drug use. Thankfully, there are less expensive and far more effective options. Harm reduction programs, which include distributing naloxone and clean syringes, have been shown to reduce drug-related deaths without increasing drug use rates. Such programs also increase the likelihood that someone who uses drugs will enter treatment. Unfortunately, Austin has not invested in harm reduction for more than 20 years.

But we have the opportunity to do better. If the police aren’t interested in being part of solutions that save the lives of people who use drugs, let’s invest in harm reduction efforts that will.

Zagorski works at the University of Texas’ College of Pharmacy as a researcher and program coordinator in the area of Texas' opioid response, and as a paramedic for Austin Harm Reduction Coalition, which serves people who use opioids.