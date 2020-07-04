Henry "Tic" LaDean Lindley, 74 of May passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 10:00 AM in the Heartland Funeral Home, Early, Texas. Interment will be private at Amity cemetery.

Tic was born March 31, 1946 in Gorman to Henry and Dolores Lindley. He graduated from May High School and joined the Marines in 1966. Tic was wounded in combat during the Vietnam War and received a purple heart. Tic was well known around the May community and often could be seen mowing yards just because he was out and the yard needed it. He worked for Mormons over 42 years, raised cows and grew peanuts. Tic was very active in stock shows, rodeos and was a huge May Tigers fan. He loved spending time playing with his grandkids and family. He always enjoyed helping Yme.

Tic is survived by his daughter, Mandi and husband Tony Froid; grandson, Trevor Froid; granddaughter, Toni Froid all of Weatherford; brother, Jerry Lindley of May; sisters, Dorothy Abby and Glenda Swindle of Comanche; close friend, Yme Bosma; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Tic was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bradley Lindley.