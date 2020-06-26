Deborah Lynn (Gray) Schulze Wright, age 65, of Brownwood went to be with her maker on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Abilene.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home; a private interment will be held at a later date. The family invites all friends and family members to attend to celebrate the wonderful loving life of Debbie by telling stories of her and saying see ya later instead of goodbye. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Deborah was born on June 26, 1954, to Lawrence Wendell Gray Jr and Eve Mae (Slacum) Gray in Salisbury, Maryland. She held several law secretarial degrees, which she obtained from Central Texas Commercial College in 1975. She married the love of her life, Darrell Wright, in 1979; they were married for 40 years and resided in Brownwood, Florida, and Houston area throughout most of their marriage.

Debbie, as everyone knew her by, was a sweet woman who loved to help others and lived for her family. She was a vibrant woman and always lit a room up with her smile, laughter, and generosity. Debbie will be greatly missed by her family and all those who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell Lee Wright of Brownwood; son, Christopher Michael Schulze and wife Heidi of Early; two stepsons, Alan Wright of Ocala, FL and Jason Wright of Clairmont, FL; three grandson, Chayne Schulze of Early, Joseph Wright of Ocala, FL, and Julian Wright of Ocala, FL; two granddaughters, Tristan Renfroe of Irving, and Maddison Wright of Clairmont, FL; step granddaughter, Keely Schmidt and her children of Brownwood; step grandson Gavin Ratliff of Killeen; her mom, Eve Mae McClain of Brownwood; three sisters and two brothers and their spouses all of the Brownwood. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Wendell Gray Jr; grandmother, Dorthy Hurley; daddy, Don McClain; sister, Leisa Bierfreund; and stepson Johnathan Wright.

